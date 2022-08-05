Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Global Market Report 2022: Sales Data for 2020 and 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027
This report examines the current and forecast market potential for clinical chemistry analyzers, in terms of product, modality and end user.
By product, the market is segmented into semi-automated and fully automated analyzers. By modality, the market is segmented into benchtop, standalone and handheld/portable. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic labs, research institutes and others.
By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Major countries analyzed include the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 as the base year, 2022, and the forecast through year-end 2027.
Estimates are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including JEOL Ltd., Abbott Diagnostics Division, Danaher Corp. and Sysmex America inc.
Report Includes
29 data tables
An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for clinical chemistry analyzers
Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Evaluation and forecast the market size for clinical chemistry analysers, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by product category, modality, end user, and geographic region
Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Updated information on the mergers, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, product launches, achievements and partnerships in the global market for clinical chemistry analysers
Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Highlights of the Analysis of the Market
Chapter 3 Regulatory Scenario
U.S.
Canada
Regulations in Europe
Regulations in Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia and New Zealand
Malaysia
Singapore
Regulations in Row (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
Brazil
Mexico
Israel
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Chapter 4 Market Background
History of Clinical Chemistry
The Rise of Automation
Today's Analyzers
Future of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Clinical Chemistry Tests
Blood Gas, Electrolytes and Metabolites (Bgem)
Endocrine
Urinalysis
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Aging Population and Global Incidence of Chronic Diseases
Common Types of Chronic Diseases
Growing Need for Preventive Diagnostics
Point-Of-Care Tests
Market Restraints
Growing Tax Burdens on Medical Devices
Stringent Regulatory Frameworks
High Cost of R&D and Marketing
Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Impact of Covid-19 on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Category
Introduction
Semiautomated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Modality
Introduction
Benchtop
Standalone
Handheld/Portable
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-user
Introduction
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Labs
Research Institutes
Other End-users
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Company Market Shares
Recent News
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Abbott Diagnostics Division
Danaher Corp.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Jeol Ltd.
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex America Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
