U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.78
    -5.19 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,949.50
    -80.61 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,714.77
    +44.81 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.17
    -12.19 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.55
    -1.35 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.30
    +55.70 (+2.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.55 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4250
    -0.0750 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5430
    -0.8410 (-0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,078.72
    -360.79 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.94
    +17.48 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Clinical Chemistry Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the clinical chemistry market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ELITech Group, Beckman Coulter Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Diatron Mi Apac Private Limited, Nova Biomedical Corportation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Chemistry Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433308/?utm_source=GNW
, Alfa Wassermann Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and SYNLAB International GMBH.

The global clinical chemistry market grew from $12.84 billion in 2022 to $13.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The clinical chemistry market is expected to grow to $17.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The clinical chemistry market includes revenues earned by assays and analysers.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Clinical chemistry is a quantitative field of study that measures the concentrations of biologically significant chemicals, or analytes, in bodily fluids.

North America was the largest region in the chemical chemistry market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the clinical chemistry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of products in clinical chemistry are analysers, reagents, and consumables.The term "analyzer" refers to a laboratory device that is used to determine the concentration of certain compounds in samples of serum, plasma, urine, and/or other bodily fluids and a device that initiates reactions utilising reagents using the pale-yellow supernatant part (serum) of centrifuged blood or urine samples.

The different applications include general chemistry tests, liver function tests, kidney function tests, urinalysis, electrolyte panels, lipid profiles, specialty chemical tests, and others that are used in hospitals, diagnostic and pathology centres, ambulatory surgery centres, and other end users.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the clinical chemistry market going forward.A chronic disease is a condition that lasts for a year or longer, necessitates continuous medical care, restricts daily activities, or both.

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, are the top causes of death and disability across the globe.Clinical Chemistry creates and enhances techniques for determining the illness status and risk of a number of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hormone disorders.

It uses laboratory support for initiatives involving the flu and particular infectious diseases.For instance, in September 2020, according to a study report issued by American Action Forum, chronic illness frequency and expenses are increasing in the United States.

Chronic illness is anticipated to continue increasing as the illness incidence among children and young people increases. Chronic illness is a significant healthcare issue since it costs the USD3.7 trillion annually, or about 19.6% of the GDP, and is rising. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the clinical chemistry market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the clinical chemistry market.Major companies operating in the clinical chemistry sector are focused on adopting new technological solutions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, In July 2021, Core Clinical Chemistry Lab, the medical centre od Vanderbilt University based in US, launched a faster, higher-volume automated chemistry line. This chemistry line doubled the daily capacity for routine, critical tests of patient blood samples’ electrolyte, protein, and enzyme levels.

In May 2021, Roche, a Switzerland-based company that deals in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, acquired GenMark Diagnostics for USD 1.8 million. Through this acquisition, Roche will be able to broaden its line of molecular diagnostic products and add techniques that can quickly offer patients and healthcare professionals with information that can save their lives. In addition, Roche’s management of infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance would be improved by GenMark’s ePlex technologies. GenMark Diagnostics is a US-based provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions with expertise in syndromic testing and clinical chemistry.

The countries covered in the clinical chemistry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The clinical chemistry market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides clinical chemistry market statistics, including clinical chemistry industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with clinical chemistry market share, detailed clinical chemistry market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the clinical chemistry industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433308/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.48. Newsom, a Democrat, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Chinese lithium price dives in heated auto price war

    China's lithium prices are plunging faster than expected this year, down 34% in the last four weeks alone, hit by a slump in demand for electric vehicles in the world's biggest market that has left stocks of the metal piling up. Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets fell to 260,000 yuan ($38,079.06) per tonne this week, less than half the price quoted last November. "The scope of such a price fall has exceeded our expectations," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a March 17 note.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • These banks are the biggest funders of the fossil fuel industry

    Since the Paris Agreement in 2016, the biggest banks that fund the fossil fuel industry seem to have minimally decreased their support, and in some cases are actually increasing their funding.

  • Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • When It Comes to Microsoft, Proceed With Caution

    In this updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I can see that prices were weak on Monday and confirmed the gravestone doji as a top reversal pattern. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I see that prices are 2/3 toward a weekly reversal pattern. This gives us two parts of a three part reversal pattern.

  • Can Deckers Outdoor Rally Further?

    Performance lifestyle footwear maker Deckers Outdoor has been in an uptrend. Let's check out the charts and indicators to see if they need to rest or can rally further. In this daily bar chart of DECK, below, I can see that prices have nearly doubled from their May nadir.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Should Investors Dine Out on Darden Restaurants?

    Let's check out the charts and indicators for the owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other restaurant chains.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences

    Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Here's What is Driving Amgen (AMGN) Stock's Outperformance

    Amgen's (AMGN) key drugs like Prolia, Repatha and Otezla are driving sales. It is also rapidly advancing its robust pipeline.

  • U.S. new-vehicle sales to rise in March on strong demand for cars and trucks

    Total new-vehicle sales for the month, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1.33 million units, a 6.2% increase from March 2022, according to the report. For 2023, the consultants said global light-vehicle sales is expected to increase by 6.2% to 86.1 million units.

  • Albemarle Is Building Its ‘Mega-Flex’ Lithium Refining Plant in South Carolina

    More lithium capacity is coming to the U.S. to fulfill America’s growing appetite for electric vehicles. Lithium miner Albemarle (ticker: ALB) on Wednesday said it will put its new “mega-flex” lithium refining facility in Chester County, South Carolina, which is roughly midway between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina. Albemarle, the world’s largest lithium miner, announced plans for a facility in 2022.

  • VinFast will deliver the first VF 9 batch on March 27, 2023

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 23 March 2023 - VinFast announced it will officially deliver the first batch of full-size VF 9 SUVs to customers on March 27, 2023. The delivery ceremony will be h...

  • Want to cut global emissions by 10%? Stop fossil-fuel subsidies

    The IPCC report released on Monday (March 20) has an idea for shaving off as much as 10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2030: end fossil fuel subsidies once and for all.