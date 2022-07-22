U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market worth $2.2 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is driven by the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of HCIT solutions, increasing adoption of CDSS-enabled EHRs, growing collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, rising incidence of medication errors, and the development of mHealth and big data tools. However, high investment requirements for the implementation of CDSS and inadequate interoperability coupled with rising data security concerns are factors expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market
199 – Tables
38 – Figures
231 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18085342

Software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The CDSS market is segmented based on components: services, software, and hardware. In 2021, the services segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the recurring nature of services such as training and development, installation, consulting, and maintenance.

The On-premise solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Clinical decision support systems market in 2022

Clinical decision support systems are delivered to end users through on-premise and cloud-based modes. The on-premise mode of delivery accounted for the largest share of the clinical decision support systems market in 2021. The cloud-based mode of delivery, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to comparatively lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18085342

Conventional CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market

Based on application, the CDSS market is segmented into conventional CDSS and advanced CDSS. In 2021, the conventional CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market, primarily owing to the increasing adoption of CDSS by healthcare organizations to provide guidance & reminders to caregivers at the point-of-care.

Integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market

Based on product, the CDSS market is segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS. In 2021, the integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing deployment of integrated CDSS in healthcare settings.

The therapeutic CDSS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into therapeutic CDSS and diagnostic CDSS. The therapeutic CDSS segment dominated this market in 2021. This segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segments large share and high growth rate can be attributed therapeutic CDSS being preferred by clinicians over diagnostic CDSS as it can be better integrated into clinical workflows. It is also convenient to use, as it doesn’t restrict the healthcare provider’s autonomy.

Knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market

Based on the model, the CDSS market is segmented into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS. In 2021, the knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the several beneficial functionalities of these systems, such as helping clinicians with knowledge-based reasoning to make clinical decisions in uncertainties. These systems can also be integrated into clinical workflows and are less prone to errors than non-knowledge-based systems.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=18085342

The Active CDSS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the interactivity level, the CDSS market can be segmented into active CDSS and passive CDSS. The active CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Inpatient settings accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market

Based on setting, the CDSS market is segmented into inpatient and ambulatory care settings. Inpatient settings accounted for the largest share of the CDSS market in 2021. Inpatient settings need to capture and analyze large volumes of patient data, which results in the increasing adoption of integrated healthcare IT modules.

North America to dominate the Clinical decision support systems market in 2022

North America accounted for the largest share of the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market in 2021. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant investments in HCIT solutions, regulatory mandates favoring the implementation of CDSS, the presence of major market players in the region, and the rising number of medication errors in the US and Canada.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as the presence of a large senior population, improved government legislation, the high burden of chronic diseases, and the growing focus of various market players on emerging Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the CDSS market in Asia.

Prominent players in this Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market are Cerner Corporation (US), Change Healthcare (US), Epic Systems (US), MEDITECH (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Elsevier B.V. (UK), IBM Watson Health (US), Allscripts Healthcare LLC (US), athenahealth (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (US), EBSCO Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), eClinicalWorks (US), RAMPMedical (Germany), The Medical Algorithms Company Limited (UK), Hera-MI (France), CureMD Healthcare (US), CareCloud, Inc (US), Visual DX (US), Stanson Health (US), First Databank, Inc (US), and Strata Decision Technology (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), End-User, and Region (2022 - 2026)

Hospital EMR Systems Market by Component (Software, Services, Hardware), Delivery Mode (Cloud, On-premise), Type (Specialty EMR), Hospital Size (Small, Large Hospitals) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients.


