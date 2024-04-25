Clinical lab operator Labcorp to buy bankrupt genetic test maker Invitae for $239 million

(Reuters) - Laboratory service provider Labcorp said on Wednesday it will acquire Softbank-backed Invitae Corp's assets auctioned through a voluntary bankruptcy protection process, a few months after the genetic test maker filed for bankruptcy.

Labcorp will acquire all of the bankrupt firm's assets on a going concern basis for $239 million in cash consideration and other non-cash consideration, the companies said in separate statements.

In February, Invitae filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court and said that it intended to pursue a sale process.

Invitae's estimated assets were in the $500 million - $1 billion range, while its liabilities were in the $1 billion - $10 billion range, according to the bankruptcy filing.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

