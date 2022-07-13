U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Clinical Laboratory Service Markets, 7th Edition

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Laboratory Service Markets, 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 7th Edition provides an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. Information is presented as a global focused market report, with key regions discussed including:

  • North America (United States, Canada)

  • Europe, Middle East, and Africa - EMEA (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

The laboratory service market is also covered by specialty, including:

  • Essential and Routine Testing (clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, endocrinology)

  • Immunology and Microbiology Testing

  • Cytology and Histology Testing

  • Genetic Testing

  • Toxicology Testing (drugs of abuse)

  • COVID-19

A global market analysis by laboratory type is also displayed, including:

  • Independent and Reference Laboratories

  • Hospital-based Laboratories

  • Clinic-based Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Industry Overview

  • Clinical Laboratory Description

  • Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country

  • The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States

  • Structure and Regulation in the U.S.

  • Laboratory Developed Test Regulations

  • Health Canada Changes and Forecasted Action

  • Payers and Reimbursement

  • Laboratory Service Payer Types

  • Trends in Medicare Reimbursement

  • Health Care Reform

  • Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014

  • Impact of CARES Act on PAMA

  • Advanced Laboratory Tests (ADLT)

  • Bundled Insurance Payments for ESRD Patients

  • Commercial Insurance Providers

  • Transparency in Pricing

  • Direct-to-Consumer Testing

  • DTC in Genetic Testing

  • Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies

  • Labcorp and QIAGEN Launch new Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy

  • Labcorp Launches New Test for NSCLC

  • Labcorp Offers First FDA Test for Monitoring Residual Blood Cancer Cells

  • Labcorp Launches New Test for Skin Cancer

  • Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology

  • Quest Collaborates with GRAIL on Oncology

  • Quest Releases Companion Diagnostic

  • Quest Offers Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer

  • The Role of Information Technology

  • Industry Drivers

  • Global Demographics

  • Regional Population Overview

  • Aging Populations

  • Chronic Diseases and Conditions

  • Economic Performance

  • Health Expenditures

Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group

Chapter Five: North America Market

Chapter Six: EMEA Market

Chapter Seven: Asia Pacific Market

Chapter Eight: Latin America Market

Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants

Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary

  • Population growth

  • Aging populations

  • Increasing disease burden

  • Economic growth in developing regions

  • Stabilizing economies in developed regions

  • Pricing pressures

  • Focusing on Efficient health systems

  • Overall growth in demand for health care services

 Companies Mentioned

  • BioReference Laboratories - An OPKO Health Subsidiary

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Exact Sciences Corp.

  • Laboratory Corporation of America

  • Medicover AB

  • Miraca Holdings, Inc. - H.U. Group Holdings

  • Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Sonic Healthcare Limited

  • SYNLAB International GmbH (SYNLAB Bondco PLC)

  • Unilabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n3kshs.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-laboratory-service-markets-7th-edition-301585663.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

