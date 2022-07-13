Clinical Laboratory Service Markets, 7th Edition
Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 7th Edition provides an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. Information is presented as a global focused market report, with key regions discussed including:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe, Middle East, and Africa - EMEA (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
The laboratory service market is also covered by specialty, including:
Essential and Routine Testing (clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, endocrinology)
Immunology and Microbiology Testing
Cytology and Histology Testing
Genetic Testing
Toxicology Testing (drugs of abuse)
COVID-19
A global market analysis by laboratory type is also displayed, including:
Independent and Reference Laboratories
Hospital-based Laboratories
Clinic-based Laboratories
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Industry Overview
Clinical Laboratory Description
Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country
The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States
Structure and Regulation in the U.S.
Laboratory Developed Test Regulations
Health Canada Changes and Forecasted Action
Payers and Reimbursement
Laboratory Service Payer Types
Trends in Medicare Reimbursement
Health Care Reform
Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014
Impact of CARES Act on PAMA
Advanced Laboratory Tests (ADLT)
Bundled Insurance Payments for ESRD Patients
Commercial Insurance Providers
Transparency in Pricing
Direct-to-Consumer Testing
DTC in Genetic Testing
Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies
Labcorp and QIAGEN Launch new Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy
Labcorp Launches New Test for NSCLC
Labcorp Offers First FDA Test for Monitoring Residual Blood Cancer Cells
Labcorp Launches New Test for Skin Cancer
Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology
Quest Collaborates with GRAIL on Oncology
Quest Releases Companion Diagnostic
Quest Offers Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer
The Role of Information Technology
Industry Drivers
Global Demographics
Regional Population Overview
Aging Populations
Chronic Diseases and Conditions
Economic Performance
Health Expenditures
Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty
Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group
Chapter Five: North America Market
Chapter Six: EMEA Market
Chapter Seven: Asia Pacific Market
Chapter Eight: Latin America Market
Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants
Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary
Population growth
Aging populations
Increasing disease burden
Economic growth in developing regions
Stabilizing economies in developed regions
Pricing pressures
Focusing on Efficient health systems
Overall growth in demand for health care services
Companies Mentioned
BioReference Laboratories - An OPKO Health Subsidiary
Eurofins Scientific SE
Exact Sciences Corp.
Laboratory Corporation of America
Medicover AB
Miraca Holdings, Inc. - H.U. Group Holdings
Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
Siemens Healthineers
Sonic Healthcare Limited
SYNLAB International GmbH (SYNLAB Bondco PLC)
Unilabs
