Clinical Nutrition Market to hit USD 103 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Clinical Nutrition Industry is anticipated to register 9.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global clinical nutrition market value is set to cross USD 103 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Clinical Nutrition Market

The growing number of elderly people will be one of the key drivers of the clinical nutrition industry expansion, cites the report. Since aging affects several body functions, several chronic and metabolic disorders, such as malnutrition and diabetes, are prevalent among the geriatric population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 85% of elderly adults suffer from at least one chronic condition in the U.S. This factor, alongside the rising awareness regarding health management, will augment the demand for advanced clinical nutrition products.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1324

Increasing birth rate and geriatric population will favor the parenteral nutrition segment

Clinical nutrition market from parenteral nutrition segment held more than 11% share in 2021 and is projected to register revenue worth more than USD 11.2 Billion by 2030. The need for parenteral nourishment has surged considerably, due to the high birth rate and elderly population. Key components of parenteral nutrition include dextrose, lipid emulsions, vitamins, amino acids, minerals, electrolytes, and trace elements, which are contributing to the rising demand for clinical nutrition.

Pediatric nutrition segment will gain traction due to high obesity incidence

The adoption of clinical nutrition among pediatric consumers will rise substantially since a healthy, balanced diet is critical to maintaining and stabilizing overall health. In developed countries such as the U.S., the incidence of obesity as a nutrition-related problem is also rising among children. These factors will influence the adoption of clinical nutrition supplements as a part of the treatment plan.

Story continues

Presence of skilled medical professionals to spur the clinical nutrition market growth

With regards to the application, the industry is categorized into cancer, neurological diseases, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. The report indicates that the presence of skilled medical professionals will be a key driver for the market growth from the metabolic disorders segment, which is projected to depict a 9% CAGR through 2030. Clinical nutrition is also essential for patients with metabolic diseases to prevent malnutrition and boost immunity.

Browse key industry insights spread across 304 pages with 393 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Clinical Nutrition Market Analysis By Product (Infant Nutrition {Milk Based, Soy Based, Organic Formulas}, Enteral Nutrition {Standard Composition, Disease Specific Composition}, Parenteral Nutrition {Amino Acids, Fats, Carbohydrates}), Consumer (Pediatric, Adult), By Application (Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Channels), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/clinical-nutrition-market

Sales of clinical nutrition products through pharmacies and drug stores to gain momentum

The clinical nutrition market size from the pharmacies and drug stores segment will be valued at over USD 27.4 billion by 2030, owing to the increasing product validation through licensed pharmacists. These stores also collect data about drug history and advise the patients to take precautions, particularly with regard to clinical nutrition products.

Burden of chronic disease to strengthen the clinical nutrition market demand in Europe

Europe clinical nutrition industry is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 8.9% through 2030, driven by the high burden of chronic diseases and the rising pediatric population base. A substantial increase in the number of cancer patients is also observed in the region. Moreover, the incidence rate of gastrointestinal, infectious, and metabolic complications has surged, which will assert a positive influence on the clinical nutrition center expansion across Europe.

Food supplement brand acquisition strategies to proliferate the industry outlook

The competitive landscape of the clinical nutrition market is inclusive of Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Nutrition), Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AGNestle Health Science, Perrigo, Pfizer, Inc., Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser), Danone, BASF SE, Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Hormel Foods Corporation, and others. These firms are engaging in new product development and acquisition strategies to retain their foothold in the global market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1324

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882327/Clinical_Nutrition_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-nutrition-market-to-hit-usd-103-billion-by-2030-says-global-market-insights-inc-301609711.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.