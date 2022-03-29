Clinical Nutrition Market to hit USD 83.9 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

Some of the major market players operating in the clinical nutrition industry include Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Nutrition), B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser), Nestle Health Science, Perrigo, Pfizer, Inc., Danone, Hero Nutritionals Inc. and more.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global clinical nutrition market value is projected to reach USD 83.9 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising incidences of metabolic disorders is anticipated to drive the industry growth.

The adoption of nutrition products by the geriatric population over the recent years has propelled the business landscape. Clinical nutrition has recently emerged as a first line of defense against various gastrointestinal disorders among geriatric population. Sufficient nutritional intake, proper and maintained body weight, better resistance against prone diseases are some of the major advantages offered by these nutritional products for geriatric patients. Such benefits have promoted the acceptance rate for the clinical nutrition products in treatment of various chronic diseases.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1324



Parenteral nutrition segment was valued at over USD 5,507 million in 2021. Owing to the rising birth rate and the ageing population, the usage of parenteral nourishment has increased significantly. Parenteral nutrition is the intravenous administration of nutritious substances to patients. Lipid emulsions, dextrose, amino acids, vitamins, electrolytes, minerals, and trace elements are all important components of parenteral nutrition. Parenteral feeding is commonly recommended for infants, premature babies, and the elderly. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to augment the market progression.





Some major findings of the clinical nutrition market report include:

Story continues

Surging geriatric population and rise in number of premature births is projected to fuel the market demand.

Increase in the adoption of home healthcare treatment model is set to drive the market outlook.

Implementation of potential strategies for increasing nutritional benefits of products by players operating across the globe is propel the industry expansion.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant market share and improve their industry position.



Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 393 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Clinical Nutrition Market Forecasts By Product (Infant Nutrition { Soy Based, Milk Based, Organic Formulas}, Enteral Nutrition {Standard Composition, Disease Specific Composition}, Parenteral Nutrition {Amino Acids, Fats, Carbohydrates}), Consumer (Pediatric, Adult), Application (Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Channels), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/clinical-nutrition-market

Clinical nutrition market from pediatric segment surpassed USD 28,215 million in 2021. This was primarily attributed to increasing prevalence of malnutrition among children. Malnutrition may result in iron deficiency, anemia, that may lead to infant mortality and morbidity. Hence, the administration of clinical nutrition products and therapies may help combat these issues ensuring psychological and physical well-being with nutritionally optimal and balanced diet. Similarly, adult malnutrition has been instrumental in propelling the market expansion.

Cancer segment exceeded USD 7,463 million in 2021 due to the increasing cancer patients suffering from malnourishment across the globe. Anorexia and cachexia are common causes of malnutrition in cancer patients. Some of the diets that can help in better recovery from malnutrition during the cancer treatment can be vegetarian diet, macrobiotic diet, ketogenic diet, also clinical nutrition including dietary supplement such as vitamin C, probiotics, melatonin, etc. can help in speedy recovery of patient. Thus, the afore-mentioned factors are expected to drive the market revenue.

Clinical nutrition market from online channel segment is anticipated to cross USD 14,546 million by 2028. This is credited to the rise in number of online channels due to increased patient preference for convenience and affordability of products. The preference towards this diversified medium is expected grow in the coming years owing to factors such as rise in number of online platforms that offers customers with multiple choices, more convenient services among others. Additionally, pointers such as immediate assistance, high-quality website interface, providing detailed information of the product acts as an added benefits in the adoption of online channels. Increasing digitalization and user-friendly websites is one of the major factors driving the market demand. Growing consumer preference towards online purchasing as well as freedom to choose on e-commerce platforms have precipitated the industry outlook.

China Clinical nutrition market is projected to surpass USD 11,567 million by 2028 driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing geriatric population and adoption of nutritional products in the country. Owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the number of under nourished patients have seen a significant rise in the recent years. Various initiatives have been taken by prominent market players and the government of China to better this situation in the country. Further, the rapidly surging geriatric population is set to accelerate the market growth as the elderly population is increasingly prone to medical conditions from insufficient nutritional intake and malnourishment.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1324



Some of the major companies operating in the clinical nutrition industry are Nestle Health Science, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Danone, B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser), and Perrigo among others. These players are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com



