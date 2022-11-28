Clinical Nutrition Market Size is expected to reach at USD 87.1 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%, Owing to Growing Prevalence of Pre-Mature Births

Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Clinical Nutrition Market Size accounted for USD 41.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 87.1 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Clinical Nutrition Market Statistics

Global clinical nutrition market revenue was worth USD 41.6 billion in 2021, with a 8.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 25.2% of clinical nutrition market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific clinical nutrition market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030

By product, oral nutrition segment capture over 53.9% of total market share in 2021

Growing prevalence of chronic and metabolic disorders, drives the clinical nutrition market value



Clinical Nutrition Market Report Coverage:

Market Clinical Nutrition Market Clinical Nutrition Market Size 2021 USD 41.6 Billion Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast 2030 USD 87.1 Billion Clinical Nutrition Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.6% Clinical Nutrition Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Clinical Nutrition Market Base Year 2021 Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Consumer, By Application, And By Geography Clinical Nutrition Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., American Home Patient Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Gentiva Health Services Inc., H. J. Heinz Company, Hero Nutritionals Inc., Hospira Inc., Kendall, Lonza Ltd, Mead Johnson & Company, and Nestle Nutrition. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Clinical Nutrition Market Overview

Clinical nutrition is the product that nourishment of patients in the healthcare industry. Clinical nutrition's goal is to help patients sustain a healthy metabolism while also providing critical nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and protein. Clinical nutrition offers significant benefits, including its capacity to help individuals live healthier lives at any stage and its performance in diabetes management. Individuals who are incapable of absorbing or swallowing meals are given clinical nutrition supplements.

Clinical Nutrition Market Trends

The increasing number of individuals suffering from chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer, growing preference for more efficient and precise diagnostic testing, rise in obese population, rising awareness about health-related issues, improved healthcare framework, various scientific and technological activities, as well as initiatives taken by favorable government agencies are some of the key factors driving clinical nutrition market growth around the world. North America is projected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the availability of a broad spectrum of improved and more precise disease diagnostic procedures, early acceptance of various sophisticated diagnostic techniques, and continuing technological developments in the healthcare sector. Awareness campaigns organized by various organizations are also contributing significantly to the expansion of the regional clinical nutrition market.

Rising Chronic Disease Incidence and Ease of Access to Various Clinical Nutrition Products to Drive Global Clinical Nutrition Market Growth

Rising incidences of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer, as well as numerous government initiatives, are among the primary drivers driving the worldwide clinical nutrition market growth. The rising frequency of chronic illnesses and nutrient deficiency is expected to drive the rise of clinical nutrition medications while also creating enormous potential for the global clinical nutrition market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for enhanced and more accurate diagnostic processes as the incidence of infectious illnesses rises is expected to drive the usage of clinical nutrition approaches over the forecast period. Several measures to reduce the cost of curing these disorders are also expected to boost overall market growth throughout the predicted period. The ever-increasing obese population as a result of bad eating habits and a lack of physical activity is predicted to fuel overall market expansion. A considerable number of elderly persons suffer from different digestive & appetite difficulties, necessitating nutrients delivered via enteral or intravenous routes, increasing market growth. Malnourishment is the most common problem in premature neonates. The growing number of premature newborns around the world is propelling the global clinical nutrition industry forward. Growing awareness programs and camps for various chronic conditions conducted by domestic governments, as well as rising occurrences of enfeebling illnesses, are some of the main reasons driving the total clinical nutrition market expansion.

Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation

The global clinical nutrition market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, consumer, and application. By product, the segment is separated into oral nutrition (milk based, organic formulas, soy based, and others), enteral nutrition (disease specific composition and standard composition), and parenteral nutrition (amino acids, carbohydrates, and fats). According to the clinical nutrition market forecast, the oral nutrition segment is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of consumer, the market is categorized into adults, geriatric, and pediatric. Moreover, the market is split into cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological diseases, metabolic disorders, and other, based on the application.

Clinical Nutrition Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide clinical nutrition market segmentation is into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. A clinical nutrition industry analysis predicts that North America will provide the most revenue and increase at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This expansion is due to the offering of a variety of faster and more effective illness diagnostic procedures, the early acceptance of many sophisticated diagnostic techniques, and ongoing technical improvements in the healthcare business. Awareness campaigns organized by various organizations are also contributing significantly to the development of the regional clinical nutrition market. The growing interests in more advanced illness diagnostic technologies, as well as significant growth in the care industry, are augmenting the regional market growth.

Besides that, Asia-Pacific is also predicted to develop significantly during the projection period due to a huge patient base and an increase in the obese population. Some of the primary elements driving regional market expansion include infrastructure construction and significant and increasing discretionary income in developing countries.

Clinical Nutrition Market Players

The clinical nutrition market is highly consolidated, with several manufacturers. Key market participants' corporate profiles contain important corporate strategies, company overviews, and revenues. Some of the prominent clinical nutrition market companies are Abbott Laboratories Inc., American Home Patient Inc., Baxter International Inc., Gentiva Health Services Inc., Hero Nutritionals Inc., Kendall, Mead Johnson & Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi, H. J. Heinz Company, Hospira Inc., Lonza Ltd, and Nestle Nutrition.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Clinical Nutrition Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Clinical Nutrition Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Clinical Nutrition Market?

Which region held the largest share in Clinical Nutrition Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Clinical Nutrition Market?

Who is the largest end user Clinical Nutrition Market?

What will be the Clinical Nutrition Market value in 2030?



