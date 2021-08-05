Clinical Protocols based on Molecular Cancer genetics and DNA OncoPharmaceutics to detect aberrant cellular malformations induced by DNA methylation and histone modification in the cell nucleus of the mitotic spindle and microtubule chromosomal interface to disable cancer cell replication and proliferation

Molecular Targets and OncoDNA Therapeutics Drive Precision Medicine Across Multiple Solid Tumor Types and 4 Hematologic Malignancies in Decoding and Disabling Treatment Resistant Cancers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of World Cancer Institute Inc. today stated: We are presenting further clinical guidance on the progression of the multivalent CancerVX / OncoVacx combinatorial therapeutic platform:

"Our first 2017 reported favorable Breast Cancer patient outcome in a Stage 3b ductal infiltrating carcinoma was followed by several years of additional refinement in creating an enlarged optimal platform of compound protocols which conjoin molecular cancer genetics with epigenetic DNA reversible pharmaceutics and epigenomic targeting of a spectrum of solid tumor and hematologic cancers often resistant to chemotherapy and radiation.

"It is our continued belief that this primary focus on the causal point of aberrant cell formation / replication at the nexus of the mitotic spindle and microtubule chromosomal interface is the dynamic and formative inflection point and catalyst within the tumor microenvironment." The integration of DNA demethylation and HDAC -Histone Regulation via Histone Deacetylase Methyltransferase Inhibitors remains the clinical focal point of our therapeutic framework."

World Cancer Institute Protocols conjoining CancerVX / OncoVacx have been designed as a monotherapy or combination therapy comprising multivalent compound conjugates within a clinical framework addressing the majority of prevalent cancers.

Sassover added:

"The spectrum of our most recent 2018 / 2019 reported Case Studies and additional planned Case Studies are intended to add more clinical credence to the targeted safety / efficacy outcomes and targeted patient treatment endpoints. We feel it further affirms World Cancer Institute's view that OncoEpigenomics defines the future of cancer immunotherapies as more likely to be systemically safe in contrast to CRISPR and other gene editing protocols requiring extraction and re-infusion of modified DNA to initialize any interventional treatment.

To date the benefits derived from these gene modification/editing procedures have been limited to small subsets of patients, while notable immediate and delayed side effects, coupled with other adverse events have been reported by medical institutions and medical journal published outcomes have revealed patient responses with notable increase in levels of post-treatment complications. There have been continuing clinical reports of diminished efficacy of various 'in laboratory' gene editing therapies over time,

Sassover further commented: "Oncologists and scientists would concur that the endpoints of cancer treatment should be defined by rapid onset effective treatment as well as more probable bioactive prevention of adverse events, relapse and disease recurrence."

CASE STUDY OVERVIEW: PATIENT PROFILE

A relatively rare and aggressive cancer type -Metastatic Testicular Carcinoma is currently in review by World Cancer Institute for administration of the OncoEpigenomic IECT [ IntraTherapies Epigenetic Cancer Therapies] CancerVX / OncoVacx compound as a next phase adjuvant protocol as described in this article and more definitively in the attached Medical Guide in reference to the specific 43 year old male Testicular Carcinoma-Metastatic case.

Proposed Treatment Protocol

The proliferating and rapidly replicating characteristics of this initial testicular Carcinoma was diagnosed followed by immediate surgical procedure at Eisenhower Medical Center Rancho Mirage CA. The patient initiated contact with World Cancer Institute in March 2018 and after describing the condition was immediately directed to proceed to Eisenhower for emergency evaluation.

Following surgery and extended chemotherapy the case continues to be evaluated as a clinical setting for initiating a multivalent treatment protocol comprising CancerVX / OncoVacx 4Q Quadravalant Protocol to mediate the manifold issues which are shown to be a challenge to all noted chemotherapy combinations utilized to date in this patient following original surgery and subsequent discovery of an abdominal mass altering the sequence and modality of treatment preceding Onco DNA ImmunoTherapeutics based on original diagnosis of testicular cancer originating in March 2018.

Additionally, following left orchiectomy further diagnostics revealed a hyper metabolic malignant abdominal mass requiring surgery and continued extended chemotherapy treatment.

OncoEpigenomic Drug Combinatorial Treatment Protocol may create multipoint MOA-Mechanisms of Action and extended efficacy in treatment resistant cancer types when conjoined with a PARP Inhibitor Treatment for certain advanced Breast Cancers [Stage 3 /3b/Stage 4] and further extending to hematologic malignancies including CML- advanced Leukemia, and MDS-Myelodysplastic Syndrome now under clinical consideration in other treatment resistant cancers.

HYBRID EPIGENOMIC GENE EXPRESSION / SUPPRESSION DYNAMICS FURTHER AUGMENT AND EXTEND ENHANCED ALTERABLE DNA ATTRIBUTES OF CANCERVX / ONCOVACX IN AGGRESSIVELY INDUCING RAPID CELL DEATH IN ABERRANT CELL STRUCTURES IMPLICATED IN INCIPIENT STAGES OF CANCER DEVELOPMENT.

Microscopic images of a breast cancer cell with DNA damage. Left, six hours after treatment with either the epigenetic agent alone or the PARP inhibitor alone. Right, six hours after treatment with both a CancerVX/OncoVacx type DNA Demethylation/Histone Regulation conjoined Epigenetic drug and in parallel with a specific PARP inhibitor. [Yellow staining indicates trapping of the PARP enzyme at site of the DNA damage.]

Drugs defined as PARP inhibitors, which functionally sabotage cancer cells' ability to repair damage to their DNA have shown some instances of clinical promise in treating human breast cancers that contain BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. A referenced new study suggests that significantly enhanced efficacy with extended effect over time is achievable in other forms of breast cancer and not linked to BRCA mutations. Research further reveals benefits extending to advanced Leukemia by adding DNA Demethylation / Histone Regulation via Histone Deacetylase Methyltransferase Inhibitors as the specific epigenetic drug intervention conjoined with a PARP Inhibitor resulted in a strong antitumor response against breast cancer cells without BRCA mutations as well as clinically demonstrated efficacy in achieving a halt to the growth of acute myeloid leukemia cells 8 days after the start of the combination therapy.

The surprise that leukemia cells were this sensitive to the combination treatment and further research confirms initial findings with some probable benefit for breast cancer and ovarian cancers for which PARP inhibitors work by blocking the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase enzyme or PARP, which helps repair naturally occurring breaks in strands of DNA. Notably, some cancers exhibit more frequent reliance on PARP than others.



For tumors sensitive in that way, the inhibitors are one clinical weapon in sabotaging the cancer cells' ability to repair their own DNA. Continuing PARP research further demonstrates that PARP inhibitors also vary in functional value according to how intensely and durably the PARP enzyme is trapped at certain DNA damage sites. This suggests a possible ramp up in the duration and intensity of this trapping, could potentially increase the efficacy of the drug.

The research team found that the combination PARP / Epigenetic treatment increased the time that PARP was trapped at sites of DNA damage in cancer cells, extending the time from 30 minutes to three to six hours following treatment. Epigenetic drugs specifically of the CancerVX / OncoVacx type demonstrate a MOA-Mechanism of Action which initializes molecular alteration of the specific property of DNA and the process by which it is coiled and processed. Specifically, epigenetic PK- pharmacokinetics- block proteins that attach gene-regulating methyl groups to DNA and traps those proteins on DNA.

The proteins blocked by the CancerVX / OncoVacx type construct also exhibit dynamically interact with PARP enzymes at DNA damage sites,

About World Cancer Institute

World Cancer Institute debuted its first targeted epigenetic DNA ImmunoTherapeutics in 2008-2010 and further enlarged its spectrum of protocols as more specifically targeted OncoEpigenomic platforms which emerged as the result of clinical guidance provided by Dr. Brent Treiger during 2008-2010. Dr Treiger, a Northern California based Oncologist who died in 2011 was highly regarded worldwide as the scientist of Doxil, the preeminent therapeutic drug for ovarian cancer and also prescribed for breast cancer.

Dr. Treiger worked closely with World Cancer Institute and Nathan Sassover, Founder/CEO of World Cancer Institute commencing in 2008 in guiding criteria for both monotherapy based treatment as well as combination protocols, optimal drug delivery for CancerVX as well as guidelines for dosage range of the monotherapy and combination protocols and compound conjugates comprising the epigenomic Cancer DNA therapeutics developed by World Cancer Institute.

Contacts: Karen Howard : News@WorldCancerInstitute.com Source: World Cancer Institute

View Case Study 3-

■https://drive.google.com/file/d/123_ReAwFcSe9w_AuOkpb30wr5-ZISJEL/view?usp=drivesdk

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qz36H9JbE9S71eQufTh452Mg0wev1QnF/view?usp=drivesdk

