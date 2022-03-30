U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,622.00
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,169.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,219.75
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,129.60
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.12
    +1.88 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.50
    +10.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.29 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9300
    -0.9360 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,384.43
    -167.38 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.73
    +4.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Size to Grow by USD 26.09 Bn| 35% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by End-user, Service, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by End-user, Service, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the clinical reference laboratory services market between 2020 to 2025 is USD 26.09 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Free Sample Report Now!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Trends

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The clinical reference laboratory services market report is segmented by end-user (Hospitals and private clinics, corporate offices and companies, and Government entities), service (Stand-alone reference laboratories, hospital-based reference laboratories, and clinic-based reference laboratories), application (Clinical chemistry, Human and tumor genetics, Medical microbiology and cytology, and Other esoteric tests), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan are the key market for clinical reference laboratory services in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Insights

The clinical Reference Laboratory Services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

·

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry, by Technavio

Optogenetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glycobiology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 26.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

amedes Holding GmbH, Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Mayo Medical Laboratories, OPKO Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., SYNLAB Bondco Plc, and Unilabs AB

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Clinical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Human and tumor genetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Medical microbiology and cytology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other esoteric tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Stand-alone reference laboratories

  • Hospital-based reference laboratories

  • Clinic-based reference laboratories

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Hospitals and private clinics

  • Corporate offices and companies

  • Government entities

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • amedes Holding GmbH

  • Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc.

  • Exact Sciences Corp.

  • Mayo Medical Laboratories

  • OPKO Health Inc.

  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

  • SYNLAB Bondco Plc

  • Unilabs AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-reference-laboratory-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-26-09-bn-35-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301512822.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) might still be waiting for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the US for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, but B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes two recent key developments which bolster the vaccine’s “long-term competitive positioning.” One concerns a recent head-to-head immune profiling study overseen by “independent, highly reputable research groups (La Jolla Institute, USCD)” which showed that, both on durability and cross-variant protection, Novavax’ offering was “at le

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Vietnam's VinFast to invest $2B in North Carolina EV factory

    VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker under Vingroup, said Tuesday it will build its first U.S. factory in North Carolina, part of the company's previously stated plans to invest and expand in the country. The automotive newcomer said it will spend about $2 billion in the first phase of construction of the 1,976-acre North Carolina factory and will continue to invest in future phases. VinFast plans to produce two passenger vehicles at the factory as well as electric buses, batteries for electric vehicles and ancillary industries for suppliers.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

    In the race for electric vehicles, Tesla has a considerable lead over its rivals. To fill this gap - which is far from being insurmountable - the legacy carmakers rely in particular on their tact and their experience in mass production and production rate management. The young Californian manufacturer has just snatched from Tesla a prize which crowns the luxury electric vehicle of the year for 2022.

  • Why IGM Biosciences Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    In addition to reporting its fourth-quarter results, the clinical-stage biotech announced a lucrative new collaboration deal with Sanofi.