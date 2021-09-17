U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Clinical Research Services Market's COVID-19 Impact and Recover Analysis Procurement Intelligence Report | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Clinical Research Services Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Research Services market is poised to grow by USD 17.71 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.00% during the forecast period.

Clinical Research Services Market Procurement Research Report
Clinical Research Services Market Procurement Research Report

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Get This Report's (PDF) Sent to Your E-Mail Within Minutes

Some of the Top Clinical Research Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Clinical Research Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • IQVIA Holdings Inc

  • PAREXEL International Corp

  • Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/clinical-research-services-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Pharma and Healthcare Include:

  • Drug Development Biometric Services - Forecast and Analysis: The drug development biometric services will grow at a CAGR of 12.30% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to provide tailored services, width of service portfolio, data management and analysis capabilities, and financial performance.
    See Detailed Trends and Insights about this Market

  • Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Sourcing and Procurement Report: The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, prices will increase by 4%-9% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
    Download Detailed Report on the Effect of COVID-19 on This Market

  • In Vivo Toxicology Testing Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their in vivo toxicology testing services requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.
    For More Insights Request for a Free Sample Now!

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Clinical Research Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Clinical Research Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-research-services-markets-covid-19-impact-and-recover-analysis-procurement-intelligence-report--spendedge-301377583.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

