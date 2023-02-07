Clinical Rollators Market Is Encouraged to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research, Inc.

Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Clinical Rollators: Three-wheel Variants Account for Bulk of Global Sales

Newyork, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the valuation for the Global Clinical Rollators Market was around US$ 1.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to exhibit around 9.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.



A rollator is a mobility tool that dramatically boosts user autonomy. The rollator makes it possible for people with decreased strength to retain their social lives and exercise, improving their overall health and blood circulation. In addition to providing support and comfort when walking, a rollator can also be used as a seat when the user needs to rest. The rollator significantly raises the user’s sense of self-worth and quality of life by enabling them to choose when to go out or mingle.

By 2030, the number of patients suffering from genetic illnesses and gout will have doubled as a result of people living lavish lifestyles. Patients prefer mobile devices that have advanced technology, a wide range of features, and remote control functionality since they are more comfortable and have additional advantages.

Due to the rising number of patients with hereditary and arthritic disorders, the market for clinical rollators is growing. Changes in people's daily lifestyles, especially in the elderly, have had a much higher impact on their health and have led to more diseases. Clinical rollators assist patients with physical disabilities with balancing, moving, and walking on their own. People have now become more conscious of safety precautions as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic. These factors will have a significant impact on the future growth of the clinical rollators market. The market for clinical rollators will keep growing due to new product developments, commercial applications, and technological breakthroughs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Three-wheel rollators are the leading segment under products and held 85.4% market value share in 2021.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies lead the global clinical rollators market and are expected to evolve at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecasted years.

North America is the leading regional market with a value share of 37.3% in 2021.



“Clinical rollators market anticipated to enjoy steady growth owing to increasing prevalence of arthritis and favorable reimbursement framework & regulatory policies,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Competition

Although key competitors are operating at maximum efficiency, demand has exceeded supply as a result of an increase in the frequency of road accidents, the aging population, and illnesses such as arthritis and chronic diseases.

GF Health Products, Inc. announced the launch of the PureTilt patented Tilt-in-Space Wheelchair in April 2022. It was created by a therapist to offer patients comfort, safety, and independence throughout transitions.

In October 2020, HUMAN CARE released a new version of nexus 3 of clinical rollators with numerous features such as a cable-free rollator, padded back strap, unique seat design, ergonomic handles

The market for clinical rollators is fragmented and there exist several local, upcoming, as well as established players within the market. Key players have initiated marketing initiatives to educate the elderly population about the benefits of clinical rollators while also attempting to improve their devices with new features.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the clinical rollators market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on the product (three-wheel rollators, four-wheel rollators) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hypermarkets & supermarkets, departmental stores, e-Commerce), across the seen key region of the world.

