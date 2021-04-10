Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market 2021-2025: Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Opportunities, & Forecast | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The clinical trail management system (CTMS) market is expected to grow by $ 601.90 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
The rise in clinical trials for drugs, increased adoption of CTMS and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as rising cost of clinical trials, complex regulatory procedures and recruitment and retention of patients for clinical trials will hamper the market growth.
Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for clinical trail management system (CTMS) in North America. The ease of the regulatory process, a high number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and CROs in the region, and considerable investments in clinical trial research will facilitate the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
ArisGlobal LLC
BioClinica Inc.
Bio-Optronics Inc.
Dassault Systemes SE
DATATRAK International Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Medpace Holdings Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Parexel International Corp.
Veeva Systems Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
