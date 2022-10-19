Clinical Trial Imaging Market worth $1.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Clinical Trial Imaging Market During the Forecast Period

Chicago, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Software & Services(Operational Imaging, Read Analysis), Modality(CT, MRI, X-ray, PET, Ultrasound, ECHO), Therapeutic Areas(Infectious, Oncology, CNS, CVS), End user(Pharma, biotechnology, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Scope of the Clinical Trial Imaging Market:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.4 billion by 2026 CAGR 7.6% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product and service, By modality, By therapeutic area, By End-User, By Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ICON plc. (Ireland) | BioTelemetry Inc. (US) | Biomedical Systems Corporation (US) | Medpace Holdings | Inc. (US) | IXICO plc. (UK) | Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia) | Radiant Sage LLC. (US) | BioClinica Inc. (US) | Intrinsic Imaging LLC. (US) | Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC. (US) | Medical Metrics Inc. (US) | Prism Clinical Imaging | Inc. (US) | Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC. (US) | anagram 4 clinical trials (Spain) | Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company (Belgium) | Calyx Group (UK) | Bioseptive Inc. (Canada) | ProScan Imaging LLC. (US) | Micron Inc. (Japan) | Imaging Endpoints LI | LLC (US) | Perspectum Ltd. (UK) | Pharmtrace klinische Entwicklung GmbH (Germany) | WorldCare Clinical LLC (US). Key Market Opportunities Developing Countries Key Market Drivers Driver: Increase in R&D spending

The Increasing number of CROs, increase in R&D spending, growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology market are the major factors driving the market’s growth.

Based on product and services, the clinical trial imaging market is segmented into services and software. In 2020, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to increased R&D spending and growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Based on modality, the clinical trial imaging market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, X-ray, echocardiography and other modalities. In 2020, the computed tomography segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to theincreasing number of CROs and increased R&D spending.

Based on therapeutic area, the clinical trial imaging market has been segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, CVS, endocrinology, immunological disorder and another therapeutic area. In 2020, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the increasing R&D spending and growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Based on end users, the clinical trial imaging market has been segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, contract research organizations, academic and government research institute sand other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the increasing number of CROs and growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for market in 2020. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing number of CROs, growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increased R&D spending.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this clinical trial imaging market are ICON plc. (Ireland), BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Biomedical Systems Corporation (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), IXICO plc. (UK), Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia), Radiant Sage LLC. (US), BioClinica Inc. (US), Intrinsic Imaging LLC. (US), Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC. (US), Medical Metrics Inc. (US), Prism Clinical Imaging, Inc. (US), Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC. (US), anagram 4 clinical trials (Spain), Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company (Belgium), Calyx Group (UK), Bioseptive Inc. (Canada), ProScan Imaging LLC. (US), Micron Inc. (Japan), Imaging Endpoints LI, LLC (US), Perspectum Ltd. (UK), Pharmtrace klinische Entwicklung GmbH (Germany), WorldCare Clinical, LLC (US).

