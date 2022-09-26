U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,680.00
    -29.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,458.00
    -211.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,299.75
    -77.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.40
    -15.70 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    -0.79 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.00
    -9.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.30 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9628
    -0.0060 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.61
    +5.26 (+19.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0093 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2450
    +0.9250 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,961.71
    -132.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.46
    -10.07 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.07
    -57.53 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

"Clinical Trial Logistics Market Sourcing and Procurement Market Report" Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 1867.84 Million by 2026

·4 min read

  • Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

  • The prices are outlined to rise by 3%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Market will grow at a CAGR of 7.88% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Report requirements.

Clinical Trial Logistics
Clinical Trial Logistics

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/clinical-trial-logistics-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Top Suppliers in the Clinical Trial Logistics Market

This Clinical Trial Logistics procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for Clinical Trial Logistics requirements. In addition, the most adopted and high potential pricing models considered by buyers have been analyzed in this report, which will help understand business scopes for revenue expansion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., and Ceva Logistics are a few of the key suppliers in the Clinical Trial Logistics market. Read More

Major Price Models in the Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report discusses in detail each pricing model and the pros and cons attached to every pricing model prevalent in the market. Also, the report provides insights with respect to the category supply chain and the margins of various suppliers within the supply chain.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Market

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 1867.84 Million during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

To get a detailed analysis of the regional factors driving the Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Report:

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/clinical-trial-logistics-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

This Clinical Trial Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Market report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers, for instance:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Our Top Selling Procurement Reports:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and AnalysisThe asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in the asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement ReportVulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThis report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-trial-logistics-market-sourcing-and-procurement-market-report-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-1867-84-million-by-2026--301632138.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Be Making a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Weeks Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. began making its new iPhone 14 in India sooner than anticipated, after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol I

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over Taiwa

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is This Best Age to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • APPEC: Vitol expects Russian oil to flow to Asia and Mideast

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian oil is expected to come to Asia and the Middle East, while refined fuel produced in these regions will flow to the West as the global oil trade is disrupted by sanctions, Vitol's Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said on Monday. The Russia-Ukraine war has made energy security the top issues for governments as they grapple with inflation, and with bans on Russian oil looming and Moscow slashing gas supplies to Europe, policymakers are setting aside sustainability concerns for now. More than a million barrels per day of U.S. crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies, he told a forum at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2022 conference, adding that Russian commodities would need to find a home in places outside the United Kingdom, United States and European Union.

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway Could Be Among Top Payers of New Minimum Tax

    Researchers analyzed securities filings to determine what companies would have paid if the tax had been in place last year and found just six would have paid half of the estimated $32 billion the levy would have generated.

  • Why Bosses Should Ask Employees to Do Less—Not More

    Too many leaders think the key to success is to pile on staff, technology, meetings, training, rules and more. The opposite is true.

  • GSK picks Burberry's Brown as first female CFO

    (Reuters) -GSK named luxury fashion brand Burberry's Julie Brown as its first ever female chief financial officer on Monday to succeed Iain Mackay, as the British drugmaker sharpens focus on its core pharmaceuticals business. Mackay, 60, will be retiring next year after serving as GSK's finance chief for nearly four years, following an eight-year stint as group finance director at the bank HSBC. The retirement, which has been in discussion for some time, comes after GSK's spin off of its large consumer health business, Haleon, in July to focus on prescription drugs and vaccines.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Ritchie Bros. sells US$71+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX equipment auction

    Last week in Texas, Ritchie Bros. sold close to 5,000 equipment items and trucks over three days for US$71+ million in gross transaction value, which is up 25% from the same auction last year. The unreserved online auction attracted more than 10,800 online bidders from 63 countries.

  • Oil prices fall for a second day on recession fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday on fears of lower fuel demand from a possible global recession sparked by rising interest rates, with further price pressure coming from a surging U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures for November settlement slipped by $1, or 1.2%, to $85.15 a barrel at 0943 GMT. Meanwhile, interest rate increases imposed by central banks in numerous oil-consuming countries to fight surging inflation has raised fears of an economic slowdown and accompanying slump in oil demand.

  • Germany Readies Electricity Price Cap as Economic Pain Mounts

    The cap would be aimed at shielding consumers and businesses from further increases in energy prices triggered by the economic war between Russia and the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.