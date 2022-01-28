Clinical Trial Management Systems Benchmarking Report 2022, Featuring Anju Software, ArisGlobal, BSI Life Sciences, DataTrak, Ennov and Velos eResearch
The size of the eClinical market has grown significantly since 2014. Sources project that the eClinical industry will continue to grow by another ~13% in the next 5 to 7 years. In that time, the eClinical industry has evolved away from individual technologies and toward integrated Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) that provide clinical trial managers at sponsor organizations, CROs, and sites access to a centralized reporting system.
These solutions support patient recruitment and enrollment, site identification and monitoring, budgeting and financial planning, compliance with government regulations, project management and reporting, compatibility with other systems such as EDC, eTMF, ePRO, and IRT, and more.
As the push for further technological integration and innovation continues, the publisher aims to stay abreast of the market dynamics and to benchmark service provider performance against the needs of CTMS customers. For the report, 121 qualified CTMS decision-makers were surveyed to gather their insights on the importance of various attributes in selecting a CTMS provider as well as their satisfaction with the performance of various CTMS providers against those same attributes. Survey respondents identified "must-have" technical capabilities for CTMS solutions, described current trends in outsourcing, and provided an outlook on the provisioning models they expect to see over the next two years.
The publisher also asked respondents to provide direct feedback on what their preferred providers do well and what they can improve upon, as well as suggestions for how the next generation of CTMS can grow and support hybrid/decentralized trials.
Major Topics:
CTMS Selection Process
Outsourcing Trends
CTMS Provider Perceptions
CTMS Provider Performance
Study Data
Demographics
Key Topics Covered:
Respondent Demographics and Qualifications
Number of Ratings per Company
Major Sections
CTMS Selection Process
Primary Section Takeaways
Most Important Selection Criteria
Selection Criteria Increasing in Importance
CTMS Provider Capabilities
Outsourcing Trends
Primary Section Takeaways
CTMS Usage
Frequency of Use of CTMS Capabilities
Preferred Provider Agreements
CTMS Provisioning Model
Bundling CTMS with other Clinical Technologies
Desired CTMS Improvements
Desired CTMS Improvements - Selected Suggestions
Hybrid Trials
Unmet CTMS Needs in Hybrid Trials - Selected Statements
CTMS Provider Perceptions
Primary Section Takeaways
Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage
Industry Leadership
Provider Preference
Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference
Selected Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference - Top 7 Providers
Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider
Selected Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider - Top 7 Providers
CTMS Provider Performance
Primary Section Takeaways
A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
Performance Across CTMS Providers
Study Data
CTMS Leaders, Prompted
CTMS Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage
CTMS Provider Preference
Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference
Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference - by Provider
A CTMS system developed in-house
Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider
Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider - by Provider
A CTMS system developed in-house
Selection Drivers
Future Selection Drivers
Importance of Capabilities
Most Important Capability
Frequency of Use of CTMS Capabilities
In-house vs. Outsourced CTMS Use
Use of Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Percent of CTMS Work Awarded to Preferred Providers
Desired CTMS Improvements
Verbatim Responses
Importance of Technology vs. Professional Implementation/ Customization
Value of Supplemental/ Consultative Services
Future CTMS Model: Full-service vs. Software provider only
Clinical Technology Bundling with Same CTMS Provider
CTMS Performance in Hybrid Trials
Service Provider Drill-downs
Demographics
Company Type
Company Size
Office Location
Job Level
Decision-making Responsibility
Clinical Technology Familiarity
Number of Current Clinical Trials
Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
Number of People at Company Using CTMSCompanies Mentioned
Anju Software
ArisGlobal
Axiom Real-Time Metrics
Bio-Optronics (An Advarra Company)
Bioclinica (An ERT Company)
BSI Life Sciences
Calyx (Formerly Parexel Informatics/IMPACT)
Covance Xcellerate (A Labcorp Company)
DataTrak
DSG
eClinical Solutions
Ennov
IQVIA
Medidata Rave
Oracle Siebel
PPD Preclarus
SimpleTrials
Veeva Vault
Velos eResearch
