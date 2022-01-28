U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Clinical Trial Management Systems Benchmarking Report 2022, Featuring Anju Software, ArisGlobal, BSI Life Sciences, DataTrak, Ennov and Velos eResearch

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CTMS Benchmarking & Market Dynamics (3rd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

The size of the eClinical market has grown significantly since 2014. Sources project that the eClinical industry will continue to grow by another ~13% in the next 5 to 7 years. In that time, the eClinical industry has evolved away from individual technologies and toward integrated Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) that provide clinical trial managers at sponsor organizations, CROs, and sites access to a centralized reporting system.

These solutions support patient recruitment and enrollment, site identification and monitoring, budgeting and financial planning, compliance with government regulations, project management and reporting, compatibility with other systems such as EDC, eTMF, ePRO, and IRT, and more.

As the push for further technological integration and innovation continues, the publisher aims to stay abreast of the market dynamics and to benchmark service provider performance against the needs of CTMS customers. For the report, 121 qualified CTMS decision-makers were surveyed to gather their insights on the importance of various attributes in selecting a CTMS provider as well as their satisfaction with the performance of various CTMS providers against those same attributes. Survey respondents identified "must-have" technical capabilities for CTMS solutions, described current trends in outsourcing, and provided an outlook on the provisioning models they expect to see over the next two years.

The publisher also asked respondents to provide direct feedback on what their preferred providers do well and what they can improve upon, as well as suggestions for how the next generation of CTMS can grow and support hybrid/decentralized trials.

Major Topics:

  • CTMS Selection Process

  • Outsourcing Trends

  • CTMS Provider Perceptions

  • CTMS Provider Performance

  • Study Data

  • Demographics

Key Topics Covered:

Respondent Demographics and Qualifications

Number of Ratings per Company

Major Sections

CTMS Selection Process

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Most Important Selection Criteria

  • Selection Criteria Increasing in Importance

  • CTMS Provider Capabilities

Outsourcing Trends

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • CTMS Usage

  • Frequency of Use of CTMS Capabilities

  • Preferred Provider Agreements

  • CTMS Provisioning Model

  • Bundling CTMS with other Clinical Technologies

  • Desired CTMS Improvements

  • Desired CTMS Improvements - Selected Suggestions

  • Hybrid Trials

  • Unmet CTMS Needs in Hybrid Trials - Selected Statements

CTMS Provider Perceptions

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage

  • Industry Leadership

  • Provider Preference

  • Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference

  • Selected Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference - Top 7 Providers

  • Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider

  • Selected Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider - Top 7 Providers

CTMS Provider Performance

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

  • Performance Across CTMS Providers

Study Data

  • CTMS Leaders, Prompted

  • CTMS Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage

  • CTMS Provider Preference

  • Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference

  • Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference - by Provider

  • A CTMS system developed in-house

  • Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider

  • Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider - by Provider

  • A CTMS system developed in-house

  • Selection Drivers

  • Future Selection Drivers

  • Importance of Capabilities

  • Most Important Capability

  • Frequency of Use of CTMS Capabilities

  • In-house vs. Outsourced CTMS Use

  • Use of Preferred Providers

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Percent of CTMS Work Awarded to Preferred Providers

  • Desired CTMS Improvements

  • Verbatim Responses

  • Importance of Technology vs. Professional Implementation/ Customization

  • Value of Supplemental/ Consultative Services

  • Future CTMS Model: Full-service vs. Software provider only

  • Clinical Technology Bundling with Same CTMS Provider

  • CTMS Performance in Hybrid Trials

  • Service Provider Drill-downs

Demographics

  • Company Type

  • Company Size

  • Office Location

  • Job Level

  • Decision-making Responsibility

  • Clinical Technology Familiarity

  • Number of Current Clinical Trials

  • Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

  • Number of People at Company Using CTMSCompanies Mentioned

  • Anju Software

  • ArisGlobal

  • Axiom Real-Time Metrics

  • Bio-Optronics (An Advarra Company)

  • Bioclinica (An ERT Company)

  • BSI Life Sciences

  • Calyx (Formerly Parexel Informatics/IMPACT)

  • Covance Xcellerate (A Labcorp Company)

  • DataTrak

  • DSG

  • eClinical Solutions

  • Ennov

  • IQVIA

  • Medidata Rave

  • Oracle Siebel

  • PPD Preclarus

  • SimpleTrials

  • Veeva Vault

  • Velos eResearch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwx8ls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

For Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-trial-management-systems-benchmarking-report-2022-featuring-anju-software-arisglobal-bsi-life-sciences-datatrak-ennov-and-velos-eresearch-301470534.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

