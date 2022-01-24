Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Outlook: eClinical Industry Set to Continue Growth by 13% in Next 5-7 Years

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CTMS Benchmarking & Market Dynamics (3rd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since 2014, the size of the eClinical market has grown significantly. Sources project that the eClinical industry will continue to grow by another ~13% in the next 5 to 7 years. In that time, the eClinical industry has evolved away from individual technologies and toward integrated Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) that provide clinical trial managers at sponsor organizations, CROs, and sites access to a centralized reporting system.

These solutions support patient recruitment and enrollment, site identification and monitoring, budgeting and financial planning, compliance with government regulations, project management and reporting, compatibility with other systems such as EDC, eTMF, ePRO, and IRT, and more.

As the push for further technological integration and innovation continues, the publisher aims to stay abreast of the market dynamics and to benchmark service provider performance against the needs of CTMS customers. The publisher surveyed 121 qualified CTMS decision-makers to gather their insights on the importance of various attributes in selecting a CTMS provider as well as their satisfaction with the performance of various CTMS providers against those same attributes. Survey respondents identified "must-have" technical capabilities for CTMS solutions, described current trends in outsourcing, and provided an outlook on the provisioning models they expect to see over the next two years.

The publisher also asked respondents to provide direct feedback on what their preferred providers do well and what they can improve upon, as well as suggestions for how the next generation of CTMS can grow and support hybrid/decentralized trials.

What You Will Learn:

Pharmaceutical, biopharma, or biotech sponsor organizations and CROs:

Learn which CTMS providers are being most utilized by your peers

Forecast what to expect in terms of outsourcing CTMS services, the use of preferred providers, and future provisioning models

Benchmark CTMS vendor performance based on data from current and recent users

Vendors that offer other eclinical technologies:

Understand which solutions respondents would prefer to purchase from the same vendor as their CTMS provider

CTMS service providers:

Understand the importance sponsors place on various service attributes and technical capabilities when selecting a CTMS product

Benchmark 20 different CTMS service providers across 16 attributes based on user experience, which allows providers to gauge their own performance against users' expectations as well as that of other providers

Read verbatim responses to understand why respondents prefer specific solutions, what improvements they would like to see in future versions of CTMS, and what suggestions they have for supporting hybrid/decentralized trials

Major Topics:

CTMS Selection Process

Outsourcing Trends

CTMS Provider Perceptions

CTMS Provider Performance

Study Data

Demographics





Key Topics Covered:





Respondent Demographics and Qualifications

Number of Ratings per Company

Major Sections

CTMS Selection Process

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important Selection Criteria

Selection Criteria Increasing in Importance

CTMS Provider Capabilities

Outsourcing Trends

Primary Section Takeaways

CTMS Usage

Frequency of Use of CTMS Capabilities

Preferred Provider Agreements

CTMS Provisioning Model

Bundling CTMS with other Clinical Technologies

Desired CTMS Improvements

Desired CTMS Improvements - Selected Suggestions

Hybrid Trials

Unmet CTMS Needs in Hybrid Trials - Selected Statements

CTMS Provider Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage

Industry Leadership

Provider Preference

Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference

Selected Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference - Top 7 Providers

Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider

Selected Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider - Top 7 Providers

CTMS Provider Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across CTMS Providers

Study Data

CTMS Leaders, Prompted

CTMS Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage

CTMS Provider Preference

Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference

Reasons for CTMS Provider Preference - by Provider

A CTMS system developed in-house

Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider

Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider - by Provider

A CTMS system developed in-house

Selection Drivers

Future Selection Drivers

Importance of Capabilities

Most Important Capability

Frequency of Use of CTMS Capabilities

In-house vs. Outsourced CTMS Use

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Percent of CTMS Work Awarded to Preferred Providers

Desired CTMS Improvements

Verbatim Responses

Importance of Technology vs. Professional Implementation/ Customization

Value of Supplemental/ Consultative Services

Future CTMS Model: Full-service vs. Software provider only

Clinical Technology Bundling with Same CTMS Provider

CTMS Performance in Hybrid Trials

Service Provider Drill-downs

Demographics

Company Type

Company Size

Office Location

Job Level

Decision-making Responsibility

Clinical Technology Familiarity

Number of Current Clinical Trials

Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

Number of People at Company Using CTMS



