U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,721.95
    +26.79 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,707.04
    +283.23 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,800.27
    +119.77 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,743.75
    +17.99 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.30
    +11.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    +0.45 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9822
    +0.0045 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1400
    +0.0130 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0087 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7850
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,276.73
    +78.98 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.18
    +5.78 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,947.71
    +22.72 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Clinical Trials Outsourcing Market to Generate $75,573.4 Million Revenue in 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the clinical trials outsourcing market garnered $40,428.4 million revenue in 2021, and it is projected to generate $75,573.4 million revenue in 2030, advancing at a rate of 7.2%. It is ascribed to the growing requirement to enhance efficiency and decrease research and development costs.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Further, pharmaceutical companies are making larger investments than before in AI, to replenish various pipelines. Hence, the industry is propelling owing to the rising number of private and public initiatives to boost the implementation of AI in advanced medication efficacy trials, to quicken drug availability.

SMEs are projected to experience faster growth in the coming years. The execution of the functions and processes of drug safety are transferred to a third party through contract sourcing, which offers the bigger company significant cost savings.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/clinical-trials-outsourcing-market/report-sample

Hence, numerous pharmaceutical companies prefer to outsource clinical trials to decrease the high initial investments, fix the overhead costs, secure additional capacity, and enhance resource flexibility.

Outsourcing facilitates SMEs in conducting clinical trials in a therapeutic area where they do not have the expertise or resources to develop drugs independently.

Major Factors Boosting Clinical Trials Outsourcing Industry Growth

  • In several countries, governments are focusing on improving the healthcare sector, impelled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as CVDs, lung cancer, and diabetes. Besides this, government as well as non-government organizations are concentrating on drug safety and efficacy.

  • Hence, the expansion of the industry is aided by government regulations, enhancing healthcare, R&D activities, increasing new drug production capacity, and technical assistance.

  • COVID-19 has also fueled the demand for clinical trials outsourcing services, with the burgeoning requirement for effective treatments and prophylaxes.

Phase 3 Clinical Trials Dominate Industry

Phase 3 clinical trials dominate the industry with a share of 36%. It is led by the massive number of clinical trials in the phase 3 stage and the high probability of failure in it. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on collaborating with outsourcing partners, which, in turn, leads to the proliferation of the clinical trials industry.

Moreover, the phase 3 clinical trial volume is projected to rise extensively in the near future, driven by the crucial drug information provided by them on safety and efficacy. Such research provides medical professionals and researchers with a deeper knowledge of drugs and their potential adverse effects.

Browse detailed report on Clinical Trials Outsourcing Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report 2022-2030

North America Leads Market

North America captures the largest revenue share of the industry. This is credited to the developed healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of research studies on advanced drugs, and massive investment in clinical trials, along with the presence of major industry players.

Clinical Trials Outsourcing Market Report Coverage

By Phase

  • Phase-I

  • Phase-2

  • Phase-3

  • Phase-4

By End User

  • Small & Mid-size Companies

  • Large Companies

By Application

  • Cancer

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Nervous System Disorder

  • Musculoskeletal Diseases

  • Gastroenterology Disease

  • Other Diseases

Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global AI Based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-trials-outsourcing-market-to-generate-75-573-4-million-revenue-in-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301654675.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • FDA greenlights Novavax's original COVID-19 vaccine as booster

    Novavax gets FDA nod for original formula as its booster differs from mRNA boosters.

  • Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

    Improving COVID booster numbers won’t be easy, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Novavax Stock?

    Biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has had a terrible year on the stock market, with its shares down by 86% year to date. The company does still face some challenges. The coronavirus vaccine market, where it plans to make its money for the next few years, could shrink substantially starting next year.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that said, let's examine two biotech stocks that could be excellent long-term bets: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. The company's targets include several forms of cancer and two rare blood-related conditions called sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Talaris Therapeutics' stock falls 21% after reporting patient death in clinical trial

    Shares of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 21.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported one of the participants in its Phase 3 study of living donor kidney transplant recipients died. The patient had been diagnosed with a moderate form of acute graft-vs-host disease. The trial's oversight committee has said enrollment and dosing may continue, and it said changes in the study's protocol to mitigate the risk of aGvHD are "sufficient." Talaris shares have declined 84.7% this y

  • Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table

    With most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, pushing the number of shots well below annual flu vaccinations. With fewer shots needed, vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc, partner BioNTech SE, rival Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc could have to hike prices as much as three times current levels if they hope to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts for the shots for 2023 and beyond, several analysts said. Last year, many on Wall Street were estimating the number of COVID-19 shots would be in line with the annual flu vaccine, which is the vaccine market leader with more than 160 million shots per year in the United States and 600 million shots globally.

  • CRISPR Stocks: Will Concerns Over Risk Inhibit Gene-Editing Cures?

    Despite CRISPR stocks' enthusiasm, the risk of potential cures continues to cloud market projections for new gene-editing treatments moving through the pipeline toward FDA approval.

  • 3M Oral Care introduces new custom matrix system that makes restorative procedures more affordable for patients, more predictable for dentists

    Today's dental patients are looking for less-invasive options to improve their smile at a price they can afford. That's why 3M has introduced the 3M™ Filtek™ Matrix – a new restorative solution that makes composite placement less stressful and more predictable for dentists and more affordable for their patients.

  • Where Will Biogen Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been volatile in the past few years, largely hinging on success of the company's Alzheimer's treatments. Sales in recent years have been declining, and the loss of patent protection for top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera is only exacerbating those concerns. What will the company's business look like over the next five years, and is it promising enough for investors to buy shares of Biogen today?

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) invests in companies that have massive potential to benefit from breakthroughs in disruptive innovation, specifically in fields like genomic sequencing, gene editing, and artificial intelligence. Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) claim to fame is its flagship telehealth service, which uses its digital platform to connect subscribers to healthcare professionals like doctors via a phone call or video call. While it's true that telehealth isn't a solution that's applicable to every health issue someone might have, the convenience of having a doctor one phone call away is tough to beat.

  • Milestone's (MIST) Tachycardia Study Data Fail to Impress Investors

    Milestone (MIST) reports positive top-line results from its late-stage study evaluating its lead candidate, etripamil, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The results fail to impress investors.

  • Alicia Silverstone Looks 🔥🔥🔥 in New Bikini Instagram Photo

    Alicia Silverstone revealed her epic abs and legs in a bikini while on vacation in an Instagram photo. She stays active by walking, dancing, and doing yoga.

  • Homestead nursing home sells for $19 million

    A nursing home in Homestead recently traded for $18.63 million, according to public records. Signature Healthcare of Brookwood Gardens at 1990 S. Canal Dr. was acquired by 1990 South Canal Dr LLC on Oct.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Tapping Into Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Efforts?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company agreed to co-develop a cancer vaccine with Moderna? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Manulife and Shoppers Drug Mart collaborate to help manage serious medical conditions

    Today, Manulife enhanced its industry-leading Specialty Drug Care program by announcing the addition of a new collaboration with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's leading pharmacy retailer.

  • Pfizer CEO: 2023 will be a 'pivotal year' as COVID-19 drug sales wane

    COVID-19 gave a shot in the arm to Pfizer's sales and culture. Now CEO Albert Bourla lays out a plan to replace vaccine revenue as the virus' impact wanes.

  • Confused about Medicare open enrollment? How to maximize your coverage.

    Here’s a comprehensive checklist for your Medicare coverage—take the time to review what you have, and what you’ll need next year

  • Why Experts Are Warning About 'Troublesome' COVID Variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1

    Cases of “troublesome” COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are quickly rising in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know.

  • AbbVie's SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) Receives Health Canada Approval as the First and Only Specific Interleukin-23 (IL-23) to Treat Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease in Adults

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced Health Canada approval for SKYRIZI® (risankizumab 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction at Week 0, Week 4 and Week 8, followed by 360 mg subcutaneous [SC] injection maintenance at Week 12 and every eight weeks thereafter) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, intolerance, or demonstrated dependence to corticosteroids; or an inadequate response, intolerance, or loss of response to immunom