Clinically Proven Mental Health and Wellness Solution Releases on Alexa

·2 min read

Soaak Technologies announces its enterprise skill for Alexa-enabled devices, bringing clinically proven mental health and wellness solutions to companies worldwide

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of its enterprise skill for Alexa. Soaak will provide demonstrations of its new mental health and wellness solution for businesses in the Alexa Smart Properties booth at the 2021 Leading Age Annual Meeting and Expo, October 24th-27th from the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

"Today's announcement brings cutting-edge mental health and wellness solutions to businesses using Alexa-enabled devices," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak. "Imagine being in the middle of a project at work and experiencing anxiety or mental fatigue and, without leaving your desk, telling Alexa to 'help me focus.' Then, within seconds you're back in the game! Or, a guest staying at a hotel is having trouble sleeping and, without leaving their bed, they ask Alexa to 'help me sleep.' Then, within minutes the guest is sound asleep. These are the cutting-edge mental health and wellness solutions that we have spent the last seven years proving, perfecting, and now providing to businesses of all types."

Soaak offers a full library of exclusive and specific sound frequency compositions to address symptoms of anxiety, depression, COVID fatigue, and more.

The new Soaak enterprise skill for Alexa provides businesses utilizing an Alexa-enabled device with immediate mental health and wellness assistance through phrases such as "Alexa, ask Soaak to boost my mood," "Alexa, tell Soaak I feel anxious," and "Alexa, ask Soaak to help me focus." Alexa will then play the recommended Soaak frequency composition to help alleviate any unwanted symptoms.

About Soaak:

Soaak Technologies provides positive outcomes and solutions supporting mental health and wellness. Soaak was created from 5 years in-clinic, where symptoms of anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, and more were successfully addressed. Soaak now offers these same solutions and positive outcomes on its mobile platform and on any Alexa-enabled device. Soaak is approved to accept HSA and FSA card payments.

For more information, please visit Soaak.com or find us on social media @dailysoaak.

Contact:
Madison Fournier
(918) 521-7655
322018@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinically-proven-mental-health-and-wellness-solution-releases-on-alexa-301406857.html

SOURCE Soaak Technologies

