U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.37
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9520
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,307.21
    -3,691.20 (-5.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.38
    -44.27 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Clinigence Holdings Announces The Acquisition Of ProCare Health

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinigence Holdings, Inc. ("Clinigence" or the "Company") (OTC: CLNH), one of the nation's leading technology-enabled, risk-bearing population health management companies, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ProCare Health, Inc. ("ProCare").

Based in Garden Grove, California and founded in 2011, ProCare is a leading management services organization ("MSO") that currently provides services for one health maintenance organization ("HMO") and three independent physician associations ("IPAs") in Southern and Northern California. MSOs are business organizations that provide the necessary administrative infrastructure and technology for risk-bearing IPAs to function successfully in their relationships with contracted payors and regulatory agencies. MSOs enable physician organizations to succeed in the assumption of financial and population risk, to improve the organization's performance in care delivery and to provide actionable data analytics. ProCare provides claims administration, compliance, credentialing, quality management, utilization management, contracting, provider relations, member services, care management, coding optimization and financial reporting services, among other services.

Under the terms of the stock purchase agreement, Clinigence issued 759,000 newly-issued shares of common stock to the equity holders of ProCare at closing in exchange for 100% of the outstanding equity securities of ProCare. Additionally, an earnout structure has been put in place to reward ProCare with any new MSO contracts in the future.

"The acquisition of ProCare is part of our ongoing growth strategy and allows us to further expand our portfolio in the MSO segment," stated Warren Hosseinion, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to welcome the ProCare team, whose expertise and passion will strengthen our company."

"We are delighted to join Clinigence, whose management team has over 100 years in combined experience in the sector," stated Anh Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProCare Health. "ProCare is at the forefront of managed care, focusing on utilization management, risk-adjusted disease stratification and assisting providers in delivering quality care to their patients."

About Clinigence Holdings, Inc.

Clinigence Holdings is a leading technology-enabled, risk-bearing population health management company. The Company includes an advanced, cloud-based platform that enables healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Clinigence platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider and virtually unlimited insights into patient populations. The Company also owns and operates a provider network of 141 primary care physicians and over 600 specialists in Los Angeles, California with 22,000 patients and has an investment in an accountable healthcare organization ("ACO") in South Florida with 15,600 Medicare patients through a network of 65 providers. For more information, please visit www.clinigencehealth.com. Information on our website does not comprise a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the inability of the Company to obtain or maintain the listing of the post-acquisition company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq following the Merger, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinigence-holdings-announces-the-acquisition-of-procare-health-301406294.html

SOURCE Clinigence Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.

  • Snap Fourth-Quarter Revenue Outlook Falls Short As Stock Plunges

    Snap reported third-quarter earnings late Thursday and presented a fourth-quarter revenue outlook short of expectations. Snap stock plunged.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tr

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Roblox Shares Are Rising

    Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $83.00. The stock spiked following a tweet from a Bloomberg report stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%. Mark Gurman tweeted: "Google is lowering its cut from all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% -- from day 1. The reduction previously only took effect on the first $1 million in revenue and for users who subscribed longer than a year. Change doesn't apply to in-app-purchases

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90