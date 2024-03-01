Clinton Co. settles four lawsuits with former sheriff's dept. employees

Mar. 1—PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County recently settled four lawsuits filed by former sheriff's department employees for $50,000.

In a statement from the legislature regarding the settlements, the county explained they received a complaint of harassment from two employees at the Clinton County Jail in 2021, which kickstarted an investigation.

'RISK MANAGEMENT DECISION'

"Clinton County takes all complaints about harassment and discrimination in the workplace very seriously. The Department of Personnel investigated the matter promptly. Multiple interviews were done and a comprehensive Report with Recommendations was prepared," the statement said.

"The Sheriff's Department and County took action based on the Report and addressed the credible complaints. Eventually, several employees filed complaints with the state and federal agencies where they were able to pursue due process.

"Those agencies did not make any findings that the County or the Sheriff's Department did anything that violated state or federal laws ... The (four) cases were settled early in the lawsuits after consulting with the County's attorneys in this matter, in order to avoid the expense of drawn out litigation."

The county reiterated that their decision to settle was made "even though the county believed there were valid defenses to the claims."

"Instead, it was a risk management decision. Rather than devoting resources for an anticipated period of eighteen months or more, the County determined that an early settlement was in its best interest of all parties."

County Administrator Michael Zurlo confirmed that the settlement was for $50,000.

SHERIFF

When asked about the settlements weeks ago, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, who heads the jail and Sheriff's Department, said he couldn't speak to them, because he "really didn't have any part of it."

"That was between the county and the insurance company," he had said.

ALLEGATIONS

Over the past two years, a growing list of former women employees have alleged they faced sexual harassment and discrimination during their employment at either the jail or sheriff's department.

Favro previously told the Press-Republican that many of the allegations being made are false.

At Wednesday night's legislature meeting, two former sheriff's office employees were in attendance to once again share their concerns that Favro is not doing enough to prevent the poor treatment of inmates and employees at the jail and Sheriff's Department, as evidenced by the recent lawsuits.

"There were five lawsuits by former female correctional officers alleging threats of violence, sexual harassment and forcible touching by female by fellow male officers. Four of those five lawsuits were recently settled outside of court, but one is scheduled for trial next year," Chelsea Liberty, a former deputy who also ran a write-in campaign for sheriff against Favro in 2022, said.

"All men named in these lawsuits are still employed, one was allowed to resign voluntarily."

CONDITIONS FOR INMATES, EMPLOYEES

She then took issue with the sheriff's recent efforts to take in 49 dogs — seized from allegedly deplorable conditions at the local rescue A Canine Gem Monday — and temporarily house them at the Clinton County Jail in a cell unit for prisoners that was not being used at the moment.

Liberty said Favro's focus should be on improving the conditions for the inmates and female staff.

"I understand these animals needed to be rescued, however, the sheriff cannot run his jail adequately or appropriately in its current condition," she said.

"The facility is understaffed and it continues to prove that it cannot properly care for the human beings incarcerated there... However, yesterday (Tuesday), the sheriff had enough time to hold a press conference to boast about the attentive care his staff is providing to more than three dozen dogs seized as part of an animal neglect case."

As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Elmore SPCA staff are providing care for the dogs at the jail due to their facility in Peru being maxed out.

Many of the dogs showed signs of improvement just 24 hours after being moved to the jail, which was an upgrade from the deplorable conditions they were reportedly found in.

"Sheriff Favro was quoted saying 'it's a horrible situation. It's unfortunate to have them just boxed up in a cage, stuffed in there like that and treated that way as unacceptable,'" Liberty continued.

"If only he felt that way about this female staff who cannot leave a post to use the restroom or were forced to endure unwanted sexual advances."

Liberty concluded by urging the legislature to "please stop being silent."

"Please prevent more people from being victimized. The sheriff's department just rescued poorly treated dogs. When will someone step up and save the poorly treated inmates and female employees at the sheriff's department?"

PETITION

Makayla Suddard, a former correction officer at the jail, also addressed the county legislature to detail her own allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination during her employment.

Suddard is the creator of a petition — now with almost 600 signatures — that is calling for Favro's resignation.

"I'm asking the sheriff to do the right thing and step down to allow someone who cares more about the county than they do their own paycheck, ego and political power (step up)."

Three female sheriff's deputies were also in attendance for the meeting Wednesday night as well.

For the duration of just Liberty's and Suddard's address to the legislature, one deputy noticeably turned her back to them so she was instead facing the door.

