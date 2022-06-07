U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.77
    +1.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +11.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6200
    +0.7190 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,394.06
    -115.19 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Clip Money Closes the Market

·1 min read
In this article:
  • CLIP.V

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Joe Arrage, Chief Executive Officer, Clip Money Inc. ("Clip Money", or the "Company") (TSXV: CLIP) and their team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Clip Money, Inc. is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that enables businesses to make deposits quickly, easily, and securely to their current business bank account through a national network of drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c9078.html

