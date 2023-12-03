Is Cliq Digital AG's (ETR:CLIQ) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Cliq Digital (ETR:CLIQ) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Cliq Digital's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cliq Digital is:

37% = €32m ÷ €86m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.37 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Cliq Digital's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that Cliq Digital has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Cliq Digital's considerable five year net income growth of 55% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cliq Digital's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 17% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Cliq Digital fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cliq Digital Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cliq Digital's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 32%, meaning the company retains 68% of its income. So it seems that Cliq Digital is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Cliq Digital has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 40% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Cliq Digital's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

