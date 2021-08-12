U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.90
    +12.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,480.52
    -4.45 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.19
    +48.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.80
    -5.54 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    -0.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4340
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,348.92
    -1,963.01 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,104.17
    -49.41 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

CLISA - Compañía Latinoamericana de Infraestructura & Servicios S.A. ("CLISA") Announces Final Exchange Results for any and all of the Outstanding U.S.$302,261,086 9.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and any and all of the Outstanding U.S.$29,960,000 9.5% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 Issued by CLISA and Guaranteed by Cliba Ingeniería Urbana S.A. and Benito Roggio e Hijos S.A. and Related Consent Solicitation

·7 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLISA – Compañía Latinoamericana de Infraestructura & Servicios S.A. — CLISA ("CLISA" or the "Issuer") today announced the final results in connection with the previously announced offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") for (i) any and all of the outstanding U.S.$302,261,086 9.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Secured Notes") and (ii) any and all of the outstanding U.S.$29,960,000 9.5% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Unsecured Notes" and, together with the Old Secured Notes, the "Old Notes"), issued by CLISA and guaranteed by Cliba Ingeniería Urbana S.A. and Benito Roggio e Hijos S.A. (together, the "Guarantors"), for Step-Up Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the "New Notes") to be issued by CLISA and guaranteed by the Guarantors.

In conjunction with the Exchange Offer, CLISA commenced a consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") according to which it solicited consents (the "Consents") from holders of Old Notes (the "Holders") to certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the terms and conditions of the indentures (the "Old Notes Indentures") under which the Old Notes were issued and certain powers and instructions.

The terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer, the related Consent Solicitation, as well as the Proposed Amendments, were described in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated July 15, 2021, as supplemented by (i) a First Supplemental Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated August 6, 2021 and (ii) a Second Supplemental Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated August 10, 2021 (together, the "Exchange Offer Memorandum").

The Issuer has been advised that, as of the Expiration Date, U.S.$322,113,336 in aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes, or approximately 97.0% of the outstanding Old Notes, had been tendered pursuant to the Exchange Offer with the corresponding Consents to the Proposed Amendments. In addition, the Issuer has been advised that (i) U.S.$298,351,336 in aggregate principal amount of the Old Secured Notes, or approximately 98.7% of the outstanding Old Secured Notes, and (ii) U.S.$23,762,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Old Unsecured Notes, or approximately 79.3% of the outstanding Old Unsecured Notes, had been tendered pursuant to the Exchange Offer with the corresponding Consents to the Proposed Amendments.

Accordingly, the Issuer has received the requisite consents to effect the Proposed Amendments under the Indenture governing the Old Secured Notes, including the release of the Collateral and the Guarantees of the Guarantors. In addition, the Issuer has received the requisite consents to effect the Proposed Amendments under the Indenture governing the Old Unsecured Notes, including the release of the Guarantors, and such Proposed Amendments, are expected to be approved at a meeting of Holders of Unsecured Notes to be held at 7:30 hours (City of Buenos Aires time) on August 17, 2021 at CLISA's offices at Av. Leandro N. Alem 1050, 9th floor, City of Buenos Aires.

As a result of the level of participation in the Exchange Offer, the Issuer will not be required to enter into an Acuerdo Preventivo Extrajudicial (APE) pursuant to Argentine laws, as described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

The Issuer hereby waives the requirement of the Exchange Offer Memorandum that Holders of Old Notes have to submit Instruction Letters.

Holders whose Old Notes and Consents were validly tendered prior to the Expiration Date, and which were not validly withdrawn or revoked and were accepted by the Issuer, are entitled to receive the Early Participation Consideration and the Exchange Price on the Exchange Date. The Exchange Date is currently expected to be August 17, 2021.

Information Relating to the Exchange Offer

BCP Securities, LLC is acting as the Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent with respect to the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation and APE Solicitation outside Argentina, and Banco CMF S.A. is acting as the Argentine Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent in Argentina. Investors with questions may contact BCP Securities, LLC at +1 (203) 629-2186 and Banco CMF S.A. at +54 11 4318-6800.

D.F. King was appointed as Information, Exchange and Tabulation Agent. All questions to the Information, Exchange and Tabulation Agent should be directed to email: clisa@dfking.com or telephone: +1 212 269 5550 (New York) and +1 866 745 0273 (toll free).

Copies of the Exchange Offer Memorandum may be found for consultation through the Argentine National Securities Commission ("CNV") web site (in Spanish language), https://www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv under the item: "Companies (Empresas)" or at the Offer Website: www.dfking.com/clisa.

Neither the Exchange Offer Memorandum nor any related document has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor has any such document been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country, except that the CNV has authorized the Exchange Offer and the public offering of the New Notes in Argentina but has not issued an opinion about the Exchange Price or the Early Participation Consideration to be received pursuant the terms of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the New Notes or any related document, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offence to make any representation to the contrary.

This press release is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of consents. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation were made solely pursuant to the Exchange Offer Memorandum. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation were not made to, nor has the Issuer accepted tenders of Old Notes and deliveries of Consents from, Holders in any jurisdiction in which the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation or the acceptance thereof were not in compliance with the securities or blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

The New Notes have not been registered, and will not be registered, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, other than Argentina. The New Notes may not be offered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except to Holders in compliance with Section 4(a)(2), Regulation S under the Securities Act or another available exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

None of the Dealer Manager, the Argentine Dealer Manager, the Information, Exchange and Tabulation Agent or CLISA or the Guarantors made any recommendation as to whether Holders should have tendered Old Notes and delivered the related Consents in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

About the Issuer

CLISA is a leading Argentine infrastructure manager and developer with over 110 years of experience. CLISA is currently organized along four principal business segments: (i) Construction, (ii) Waste Management, (iii) Transportation and (iv) Water Supply Services. CLISA provides services to both the public and private sectors with a majority of its projects concentrated in the public sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. These statements are likely to relate to, among other things, the Issuer's current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Issuer's business. Any of such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, without limitations, the actions of competitors, future global economic conditions, market conditions, foreign exchange rates, and operating and financial risks related to managing growth and integrating acquired businesses), many of which are beyond the control of the Issuer. The occurrence of any such factors not currently expected by the Issuer would significantly alter the results set forth in these statements. The Issuer expressly disclaims a duty to update any of the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

CLISA - COMPAÑÍA LATINOAMERICANA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA & SERVICIOS S.A.

Leandro N. Alem 1050 – 9th Floor
C1001AAS City of Buenos Aires
Argentina
Tel.: +54 11 6091 7325
Fax: +54 11 6091 7301
E-mail address: inversores@clisa.com.ar

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clisa--compania-latinoamericana-de-infraestructura--servicios-sa-clisa-announces-final-exchange-results-for-any-and-all-of-the-outstanding-us302-261-086-9-5-senior-secured-notes-due-2023-and-any-and-all-of-the-outstand-301354622.html

SOURCE CLISA - Compañía Latinoamericana de Infraestructura & Servicios S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Why LifeStance Health Group Stock Is Crashing Today

    Mental health services have been one of Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) strongest growth drivers over the past several quarters. As a focused provider of in-person and online mental health services, investors were expecting a strong performance from LifeStance Health after it raised over $800 million in an IPO this June. During the first three months of 2021, LifeStance Health's operations lost less than $1 million after bringing in $143 million in top-line revenue.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • 3 Highest Growth Stocks in the Market Today

    Without an expanding sales footprint, it can be hard to boost profit margins, cash flow, and earnings. Quickly rising revenue is also a clue that a business has found a defensible industry niche and is winning market share.

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • Desktop Metal Earnings Miss Expectations; Company Announces ExOne Acquisition

    ExOne (XONE) stock soared 39% and Desktop Metal (DM) stock rose 2% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the big acquisition news in the 3D printing industry.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Vroom, Inc. (VRM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us on the call today are Paul Hennessy, chief executive officer; and Dave Jones, chief financial officer. Also, in the second quarter, Vroom completed a $625 million convertible note offering, further strengthening our balance sheet, and bringing our cash balance to almost $1.5 billion at the end of the second quarter.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a