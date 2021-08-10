U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

CLNV - Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary Joins Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce; Clean-Seas Integrates into Local Business Community Advocating Company's Waste Plastic-to-Energy Solution

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK: CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has joined the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce as it pursues its previously announced proposal to finance and build a commercial-scale waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis plant.

Recognizing the value of Cape Cod's water-based economy (tourism, commercial and recreational fishing, aquaculture and recreation), the Chamber founded the Blue Economy Project, with a specific focus on the challenges and opportunities presented by the region's special relationship with the ocean and with its limited fresh water supply. Through its Sustainable Economic Development Pillar (SEDP committee), the Chamber supports a balanced, stable and reliable energy portfolio for the Commonwealth that is cost-competitive, environmentally responsible and supports the resiliency of coastal regions.

Massachusetts generates more than 600,000 tons of plastic/year, according to its Department of Environmental Protection, and it is estimated that the Cape alone generates more than 40,000 tons of waste plastic/year, excluding deposit bottles and plastics that enjoy a strong if incomplete recycling market. Clean-Seas estimates that amount of plastic could be converted to over 5 million gallons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel, with a value of over $10 million annually, thereby off-setting 440,000 barrels of crude oil exploration, transportation and production.

Commenting on Clean-Seas' Chamber membership, John Yonce, Clean-Seas Director of Business Development, said, "As a Cape Cod native, I'm deeply gratified to have recently joined the SEDP to support its work - which is entirely complementary to that of Clean-Seas' mission of preventing and removing waste-plastic streams from the environment. Our membership serves as a platform to honor our pledge of transparency and collaboration with our host communities."

The Cape, and much of the region, has recently begun paying a tipping fee of nearly $100 per ton to transport its municipal solid waste, particularly waste plastic, elsewhere. Cape Cod has requested proposals to solve its waste plastic problem and converting it into green energy and revenue is a major added value.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Cape's pristine environment is spectacular, and we are as passionate about the transformative ecological benefit we bring as well as the win-win business model we offer. Cape Cod is spending millions of dollars to take out the trash vs. collecting millions of dollars as the latest pyrolysis technology now enables. We applaud the environmentally conscious Cape's public officials for pursuing a lasting, economical solution."

About Clean Vision Corporation
Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. To view CEO Dan Bates' July 21 investor presentation delivered at the Emerging Growth Conference, click on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iywz3YnCRdg.

For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com or on social media @CleanVisionCorp.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.
Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

Clean-Seas expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact
Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates, CEO
d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors:
Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

