Clock Shadow Creamery to close store; Hill Valley Dairy to take over location

After 11 years, Clock Shadow Creamery is closing its storefront on 138 W. Bruce St. in Walker's Point.

Bob Wills opened Clock Shadow Creamery in 2012 as Milwaukee's only cheese factory. Wills also owns Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain, which he purchased in 1989.

Clock Shadow will continue to make cheese for wholesale and restaurant customers across Milwaukee and surrounding areas.

While business is booming for Cedar Grove Cheese, priorities are shifting for Wills.

"I'm just reaching a point in my career where I'm trying to simplify things a bit," he said.

The Clock Shadow Creamery storefront has always featured other businesses, including items from Hill Valley Daily. Now, Hill Valley Dairy, based in Lake Geneva, will become the new tenant and feature some items from Clock Shadow Creamery.

"It's a happy ending," Wills said.

The Hill Valley Dairy officially took over the lease on Dec. 1 and will open the new storefront by Friday.

