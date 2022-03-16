U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.34
    +58.38 (+2.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.01
    -1.43 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1044
    +0.0090 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3147
    +0.0108 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6250
    +0.3250 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,793.36
    +1,020.24 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.90
    +37.34 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Clockwork raises $21M to keep server clocks in sync

Frederic Lardinois
·4 min read

You'd think that synchronizing the clocks across a fleet of modern servers is a solved problem, but it's actually quite a hard challenge to solve, especially if you want to get to nanosecond accuracy. This also means that it remains an axiom in computer science that you should never build a system based on clock time. Clockwork.io, which is announcing a $21 million Series A funding round today, promises to change this with sync accuracy as low as 5 nanoseconds with hardware timestamps and hundreds of nanoseconds with software timestamps.

Based on this work, the company is also launching its first product today, Latency Sensei, which can give its users extremely fine-grained latency data in their cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments, which they can then use to find bottlenecks and tune their networks. The company's customers already include the likes of Nasdaq, Wells Fargo and RBC.

Image Credits: Clockwork

The startup was founded by Yilong Geng, Deepak Merugu and Stanford's "VMware Founders Professor of Computer Science" Balaji Prabhakar, with VMware co-founder and Stanford computer science professor Mendel Rosenblum serving as board member and chief scientist. Given this group's pedigree, it's no surprise that the core research behind Clockwork's system is based on fundamental academic research the team did at Stanford.

The Network Time Synchronization Protocol (NTP), which is the standard format that most computers use for synching clocks today, is ubiquitous but not very accurate. There has been some work on improving that, with Facebook, for example, contributing a hardware solution to the Open Compute Project last year, but the Clockwork team promises far greater accuracy.

"Sometimes, inside data centers, I couldn't get them to agree on a second. My phone and the base station here probably agree on the second. Then you get finer and finer and finer -- down to the microseconds and nanoseconds. That is very hard. It's very hard for two clocks to know exactly what nanosecond they are in," Prabhakar explained. He noted that it's also not good enough to synchronize these clocks once. You also have to keep them in sync. You can put high-accuracy clocks that are immune to temperature variations and vibration into a server, but that clock would quickly become more expensive than the server itself.

Image Credits: Clockwork

To solve this issue, the team built a system and machine learning model that allows it to very accurately measure the time it takes for a timestamp to arrive at a given server. That's not so different from how NTP works, but the team then takes this a few steps further by looking at a variety of timestamps and then getting both the offset of the clock and the relative frequency difference. All of this then feeds into the machine learning model. In addition, the team also built the system so the different clocks can talk to each other and detect (and correct) when they are not synchronized.

[vimeo 687579799 w=600 h=338]

In the absence of trustworthy timestamps, distributed systems have long had to rely on clockless designs, which adds an extra level of complexity to building complex systems. The Clockwork team hopes that its work will allow researchers to experiment with new time-based algorithms across a number of problem areas like database consistency, event ordering, consensus protocols and ledgers.

The original research by Rosenblum's and Prabhakar's team was all about what you could do if you could trust the clocks in a distributed system.

"Currently, nobody uses time except for maybe Spanner at Google, CockroachDB or someone doing database things," Rosenblum said. "We believe that there's a lot more places, especially as more and more time-critical things came up. We can do time sync, since we figured out how to do that pretty well. And so we asked: is this part of a trend where we're going to start programming these systems differently? And [researchers] got kind of excited about that possibility of us being able to pull this off."

[vimeo 687580386 w=600 h=338]

So with the synchronization issues solved, the Clockwork team is now looking to build products on top of this, starting with Latency Sensei. But Prabhakar also noted that the team is already working on another project that makes it easier to detect congestion inside of data centers. TCP, he noted, is great for wide-area networks, but inside the data center, it is quite wasteful. But when you know more about the network -- and its latencies -- then that in turn could be used to provide the TCP protocol with better hints about how to best route packets inside the data center.

The company's Series A round was led by NEA, with participation from well-known angel investors, including MIPS co-founder John Hennessey, early Google investor Ram Shriram and Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang.

Recommended Stories

  • Google Classroom will help teachers monitor progress with practice sets

    Google Classroom will soon offer practice sets that let students gauge their knowledge before any tests.

  • Netflix tests a new feature that will raise prices for account sharing

    Netflix will begin testing a new feature that will prompt subscribers to pay extra if sharing the service with people outside their own household. The feature will allow households to add up to two "sub accounts" for a fee that's less than the cost of the full-priced Netflix service. The company didn't say if or when the feature would be rolled out to global subscribers.

  • Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

    Chances are if you're an Apple loyalist then, you've potentially already placed preorders for Apple's latest low cost budget iPhone SE 3 or the new 5th generation iPad Air released during the tech giant's first product event for 2022 held earlier this month. The news also hurt investor sentiment as market watchers said this could hurt Apple's production targets and potentially hit sales and revenue expectations. While delivery times for Apple's slate of new products are already running into end March, Foxconn Technology Group has reportedly returned to "some production."

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Coinbase Announces Plan to Launch NFT Marketplace

    Coinbase is set for the NFT marketplace launch, however, no actual launch date is yet available despite the announcement of Coinbase NFT.

  • Norton Brightens SXSW 2022 as Lead Sponsor of Tech Industry Track

    By Krista Todd, Chief Marketing Officer

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Microsoft tries putting adverts in Windows’ file manager

    ‘This was an experimental banner that was not intended to be published externally and was turned off’, Microsoft told The Independent

  • Apple: iPhone SE Could Drive Further Upside, Says Top Analyst

    Apple (AAPL) held its first product event of the year last week, and as expected, the tech giant announced the third generation of its budget model - the iPhone SE. The latest iteration boasts 5G capabilities and comes with the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani is confident the launch will provide a “notable tailwind” for Apple, believing the company can ship more than 35 million units in its first year on the market. “At a blended ASP of ~$450 or modes

  • Chipotle is testing a new robot to make tortillas

    Here comes robots to your local Chipotle.

  • Scientists create a fabric that can hear

    It is able to turn a shirt, for instance, into something like a microphone: converting sound into vibrations and electrical signals so they can be recorded. “In addition, this fabric can imperceptibly interface with the human skin, enabling wearers to monitor their heart and respiratory condition in a comfortable, continuous, real-time, and long-term manner.” Researchers made it out of a material that turns any movement of the fabric into an electrical signal – and it can do that with sounds.

  • ISM and OneWeb Partner to Bridge Digital Divide for Remote Canadians

    ISM, an IT managed services provider and subsidiary of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, have partnered to offer competitive internet access to remote organizations and communities across Canada.

  • TerrAscend Becomes First Major U.S. Cannabis Operator to Launch Mobile Retail App on the Apple App Store

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today launched The Apothecarium mobile retail app for Apple iOS devices. Available for download through the Apple App Store for customers in New Jersey and California. Users can now place orders for pickup at The Apothecarium dispensaries in Maplewood and Philipsburg, NJ, as well as delivery and pick-up orders from The Apothecarium Capitola in California. The Company expects to

  • Chipotle Takes a Page Out of White Castle's Playbook

    The fast-casual chain isn't offering sliders, but it is trying something the fast-food legend has pioneered.

  • Chip giant Arm set to axe 15% of its staff after deal fails

    The UK technology firm could cut hundreds of jobs after its $40bn sale to US chipmaker Nvidia failed.

  • History Channel will tell the tale of the Hummer EV with a documentary

    Revolution: GMC Hummer EV will take a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the all-electric supertruck when it premieres Sunday, March 27th at 11am ET.

  • Terraform Labs CEO Bets $10M on LUNA’s Bullish Trajectory

    Crypto Twitter is an interesting place. This time, a $1 million bet has been placed on Terra’s native coin LUNA’s price action.

  • Alphabet Is Betting Big on Cybersecurity -- What It Means for Investors

    First Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split, and now Amazon is following suit. A much bigger shred of news coming from Google has been all but buried by the upcoming stock split: Alphabet is acquiring cybersecurity platform Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $5.4 billion, which it will add to its Google Cloud segment. Google's acquisition of Mandiant is simple enough.

  • Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro SSD drops to a new low of $250

    Samsung's 980 Pro SSD in 2TB is on sale for $250, which is 42 percent off and a new record-low price.