Cloning And Mutagenesis Market Size Will Reach Over USD 9.29 Billion By 2030, at 18.7% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research report, the global cloning and mutagenesis market size & share expected to generate revenue of USD 9.29 billion by 2030 and estimated to be valued at USD 2.00 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2022 to 2030.

New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled "Cloning and Mutagenesis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cloning Kits, Mutagenesis Kits); By Technology; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the global Cloning and Mutagenesis Market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 9.29 Billion By 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 2.00 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2022 to 2030”

What are Cloning And Mutagenesis? What is the Expected Size & Share of Cloning And Mutagenesis Market?

Overview

Cloning is the procedure of engineering the same organism, tissue, biological entity, or cell, either naturally or artificially. A biotechnology method is used to perform the artificial clone technology. Mutagenesis is the process by which the DNA of an organism is permanently changed, resulting in the production of gene mutation. Mutagenesis is performed experimentally in laboratory procedures where mutations in the DNA are formed for the production of mutation of the genes.

Cloning and mutagenesis is the technique used to study the structure and functionality of proteins, developed to confirm the effect of mutations both in vitro and in vivo. The growing adoption of cloning and mutagenesis technologies, such as PCR, due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, is expected to drive the cloning and mutagenesis market size. The rising prevalence of genetic abnormalities and chronic diseases is further anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Some of the Top Market Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio Inc.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Assay Genie

TransGen Biotech Co. Ltd

Growth Driving Factors

Rising popularity of reproductive cloning is likely to push the market growth

An increasing number of innovations and novel product launches in the cloning and mutagenesis market are expected to propel market growth. The growing popularity of reproductive cloning is predicted to contribute to the cloning and mutagenesis industry growth during the forecast period. Other factors, such as the rising use of personalized drugs and a surge in cases of genetic disorders and diseases like cancer and HIV, are likely to flourish the market expansion. Growing investments in R&D by key manufacturers in genetic diseases fuel the market demand.

Moreover, the rising focus on protein engineering for therapeutic development is escalating the growth prospects for the market. Technological developments in cloning services, along with increased synergistic industry activities, augment the cloning and mutagenesis market sales. A surge in strategic collaborations among private as well as government organizations is an additional factor projected to accelerate the industry's future growth.

Segmental Analysis

Rising applications of cloning kits to fuel the market growth: Based on product, the market has been bifurcated into cloning kits and mutagenesis kits. The cloning kits category led the market in 2021 because they are utilized in sectors like biopharmaceuticals, gene therapy, and gene analysis. Thus, the rising use of these kits in the biotechnology industry is expected to boost segment growth in the cloning and mutagenesis market over the foreseen period.

A number of benefits are offered by TOPO PCR cloning technology to boost industry growth: Based on technology, the market is segmented into TOPO PCR Cloning and site-directed mutagenesis. The TOPO PCR cloning segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the cloning and mutagenesis market in 2021 because it offers various benefits compared to conventional TA cloning, such as no ligation and restriction on cloning, no need for post-PCR steps, and greater efficiency.

Rising focus of pharma companies on drug discovery to fuel the market expansion: Based on end-use, the market is categorized into biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical companies and CROs and CMOS. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies witnessed the largest revenue share in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of diseases and the growing focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses on discovering and developing drugs.

Cloning And Mutagenesis Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 9.29 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 2.36 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 18.7% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., New England Biolabs, Takara Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Assay Genie, TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd. Segments Covered By product, By Technology, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The demand in North America is expected to witness significant growth

In terms of geography, cloning and mutagenesis market demand in North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing demand for biotechnology methods. Increased adoption of platforms grounded on genomic and proteomic data, which has led to increasing the use of cloning and mutagenesis methods, is majorly driving the market growth in North America.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate because of the rising requirement for novel treatments in the region. Other factor supporting regional growth of the cloning and mutagenesis market includes growing investment by the government in R&D, a rapidly growing economy, and rising infrastructure development.

Browse the Detail Report “Cloning And Mutagenesis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cloning Kits, Mutagenesis Kits); By Technology; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloning-and-mutagenesis-market

Recent Developments

The U.S. business Telesis Bio, Inc. stated in May 2021 that its BioXp technology now supports long fragment cloning. With the aid of this endeavor, researchers can create multivariant, error-corrected vectors and clone them into bespoke vectors hand-free overnight.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cloning and mutagenesis market report based on product, technology, end-user, and region:

By Product Outlook

Cloning Kits

Mutagenesis Kits

By Technology Outlook

TOPO PCR Cloning

Site-directed Mutagenesis

By End-Use Outlook

Biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical companies

CROs and CMOs

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

