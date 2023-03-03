U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Cloopen Announces ADS Ratio Change

·3 min read

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) ("Cloopen" or the "Company") today announced that it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") to Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing two (2) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing six (6) Class A ordinary shares.

For Cloopen's ADS holders, this ratio change will have the same effect as a 1-for-3 reverse ADS split. There will be no change to Cloopen's Class A ordinary shares. Furthermore, no physical action by ADS holders will be required to effect the ratio change, as the change will be effected on the books of the depositary. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to take place at the open of business on March 15, 2023 (U.S. Eastern Time). Any fractional ADSs will be sold and the net proceeds from the sale of fractional ADSs will be distributed to the holders entitled thereto.

As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally, although Cloopen can give no assurance that the ADS price after the change in the ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than three times the ADS price before the change.

About Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China offering a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service (CPaaS), cloud-based contact centers (cloud-based CC), and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations (cloud-based UC&C). Cloopen's mission is to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises. Cloopen aspires to drive the transformation of enterprise communications industry by offering innovative marketing and operational tactics and SaaS-based tools.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yuntongxun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Cloopen may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cloopen's beliefs and expectations as well as its financial outlook, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Cloopen's current expectations and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Cloopen's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Cloopen does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Email: ir@yuntongxun.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloopen-announces-ads-ratio-change-301761924.html

SOURCE Cloopen Group Holding Limited

