U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +45.75 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,498.00
    +296.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,069.50
    +191.25 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.40
    +24.50 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.19 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.00
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.16 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.61
    -2.35 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0640
    +0.2700 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,259.18
    +1,265.06 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.40
    +23.17 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.18
    +130.44 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Cloopen Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing of 2021 Annual Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RAAS

BEIJING, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) ("Cloopen" or the "Company") today announced that, on May 18, 2022, it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report"). The Company expects to file the 2021 Annual Report, upon (1) the outcome of the pending internal investigation as disclosed in the Company's current report on Form 6-K initially furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 3, 2022, and (2) the completion of the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements required to be included in the 2021 Annual Report. The anticipated filing date of the 2021 Annual Report is currently unknown, and the Company will file the 2021 Annual Report as soon as practicable.

The NYSE will closely monitor the status of the Company's late filing and related public disclosures for up to a six-month period from the due date of the 2021 Annual Report. If the Company fails to file the 2021 Annual Report and any subsequent delayed filings within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company's securities to trade for up to an additional six months depending on specific circumstances, as outlined in Section 802.01E of the Listed Company Manual. If the NYSE determines that an additional six-month trading period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence.

Receipt of the letter does not have any immediate effect on the listing of the Company's American depositary shares on the NYSE, except that until the Company regains compliance with the NYSE's listing standards, an "LF" indicator will be appended to the Company's trading symbol, "RAAS," signifying its status as a late filer.

About Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China offering a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service (CPaaS), cloud-based contact centers (cloud-based CC), and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations (cloud-based UC&C). Cloopen's mission is to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises. Cloopen aspires to drive the transformation of enterprise communications industry by offering innovative marketing and operational tactics and SaaS-based tools.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yuntongxun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Cloopen may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cloopen's beliefs and expectations as well as its financial outlook, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Cloopen's current expectations and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to the following: Cloopen's goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to attract new customers or retain existing ones; its ability to continue developing solutions and the markets its solutions target; its ability to maintain collaborations with mobile network operators; its ability to enhance or upgrade its existing solutions and introduce new ones in a timely and cost-effective manner; its ability to maintain the compatibility of its solutions across devices, business systems and applications and physical infrastructure; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Cloopen's corporate structure, business and industry, as well as the industries in which its customers operate; and general economic and business condition in China. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Cloopen's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Cloopen does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Email: ir@yuntongxun.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloopen-receives-notification-from-nyse-regarding-delayed-filing-of-2021-annual-report-301551922.html

SOURCE Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has lost its crown jewel status in Cathie Wood’s main fund for the first time in about four-and-a-half years.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk’s com

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 70% or More

    This has been an absolutely rotten year to be a growth stock investor. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has fallen a staggering 26% this year. But the dark clouds hanging over the market are lined with silver for patient investors who stick with terrific businesses like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR).

  • Battered Stock Traders Brace for $1.9 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders still clinging on after this week’s vicious drop in US benchmarks had better tighten their grip -- OpEx is back to whip up more turmoil.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire C

  • Nvidia Stock Is Less Than Half Its Recent High. Is It Now a Buy?

    In the fourth quarter, Nvidia stock was hitting all-time highs. The graphics-chip specialist was joined by Advanced Micro Devices and a handful of high-quality growth stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were at all-time highs, despite several notable growth stocks trading at bear-market levels.

  • Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 10 Financial Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 financial stocks that Warren Buffett is buying in 2022. If you want to see more financial stock picks of the billionaire, click Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 5 Financial Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of thought, picking value plays with prices that […]

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project The former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% s

  • China Stocks Face Big Risk as Thousands of Hedge Funds Near Point Where They Have to Dump Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s almost-trillion dollar hedge fund industry risks worsening the turmoil in its stock market as deepening portfolio losses trigger forced selling by some managers.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning S

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Shopify and 5 More Stocks That Aren’t as Cheap as They Look

    Stocks have tumbled this year. But buying the dip doesn’t work in a bear market, and neither does simply scooping up shares of beaten-down companies.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Analysts Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Celebrations may be in order for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Applied Materials misses earnings estimates, Ross Stores cuts full-year earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Applied Materials and Ross Stores.

  • The Market Carnage May Not Be Over, but Fund Managers Are Already Buying These Types of Stocks

    Several fund managers at this week's Morningstar Investment Conference are starting to hunt for bargains in tech and among industrial companies.