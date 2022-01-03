U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,789.25
    +30.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,417.00
    +191.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,440.75
    +120.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.90
    +21.10 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.96
    +0.75 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    -0.10 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,318.01
    +42.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.48
    +11.61 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

Clorox Announces Feb. 3 Webcast of Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company to post pre-recorded management remarks prior to live 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET Q&A webcast

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today it will issue its second-quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, as follows:

  • 1:15 p.m. PT/4:15 p.m. ET: Press release and prepared management remarks (in transcript and pre-recorded audio formats) will be posted on the company's website.

  • 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET: Live Q&A audio webcast for analysts with CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen to address the company's results as shared in its press release and pre-recorded management remarks.

A link to the live webcast, as well as archived versions of the webcast, press release and prepared remarks can be found at Clorox quarterly results.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company)
(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-announces-feb-3-webcast-of-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-results-301452525.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company

Recommended Stories

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • Jim Rogers: Next bear market will be ‘the worst in my lifetime’ — here are 3 assets he's using for 2022 crash protection

    The investment legend is famous for being bearish. But he might be right in 2022.

  • 5 predictions for the stock market in 2022: Morning Brief

    A New Year for investors is here. It's time for a few predictions! Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer shares dropped following local media reports that China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province. Evergrande halted trading in its shares.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateT

  • 3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The stock market was on a roll in 2021, with the S&P 500 gaining 28% over the past 12 months. Many tech investors are familiar with Nvidia and its impressive graphics processing chips that are used for everything for gaming, artificial intelligence processing, cryptocurrency mining, and data centers.

  • Alibaba Drops Amid Signal Some Investors May Be Poised to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped the most in more than three weeks amid concerns that some investors may be about to cut stakes after swapping their U.S. holdings for Hong Kong-listed ones.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quar

  • Will Alibaba Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is often called the "Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of China" because it's the country's largest e-commerce and cloud company. Analysts expect Amazon to generate more than three times as much revenue as Alibaba this year, and its market cap of $1.7 trillion dwarfs Alibaba's market cap of approximately $333 billion.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Rick Rule: Your cash savings will be crucial during a 'dramatic reckoning' — here's how to crash-proof your portfolio for 2022

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Stock Futures Rise and Tesla Surges — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are kicking off 2022 much like they ended 2021 by weighing what effect the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will have on global growth.

  • Tesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Record With 308,600 Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three explosive growth stocks that stand out as great buys in the new year. Keith Noonan: Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) success thus far has been nothing short of incredible.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It may not sound exciting to start investing with a company as big and established as Apple. You can see below that free cash flow continues to grow despite the smartphone market maturing, because Apple has added software services and adjacent products to the mix. The iPhone is now largely seen as a standard tool for businesses and consumers, and new technologies like cryptocurrencies are being built on top of the iPhone, not replacing it.

  • Will Nio Recover in 2022?

    For electric vehicle (EV) investors, China is an attractive market. Of these, China alone is expected to account for around 2.9 million units. As a leading market for EVs, China obviously attracts top global players.

  • 3 Best Stocks We Bought for 2022

    With many growth stocks getting hit with one final sell-off in the final weeks of 2021, deals now abound. Thus, three Fool.com contributors made some stock purchases  headed into the new year. Nicholas Rossolillo (Marvell Technology Group): Not to be confused with Disney's (NYSE: DIS) superhero franchise with a similar name (Marvel, not Mar-VELL), this suddenly emergent semiconductor designer is popping on all sorts of Wall Street analysts' radar as of late.

  • The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

    The S&P 500 beat both the Dow and the Nasdaq in a calendar year. Here's what the data shows about gains in the following year that that happens.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

    2021 has been a volatile year for growth stocks, with many seeing stock price pullbacks that were not necessarily a result of how well or poorly the businesses were performing. As we head into a new year, there are three companies that took a stock price hit in 2021 but are poised for a bull run. Let's dig in and see why these three growth stocks should be on your radar.

  • Iveco Falls on Debut After Split to Navigate Truck Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- CNH Industrial NV’s truck and bus division Iveco Group NV declined during its first day of trading that valued the company at about 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion), weeks after a similar move by Daimler AG’s truck unit to better face the industry’s deep technology shifts. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Ada

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.