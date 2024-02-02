The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2024

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Clorox Company Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Ms. Lisah Burhan, Vice President of Investor Relations for The Clorox Company. Ms. Burhan, you may begin your conference.

Lisah Burhan: Thank you, Jen. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today are Linda Rendle, our Chair and CEO, and Kevin Jacobsen, our CFO. I hope everyone has had a chance to review our earnings release and prepared remarks, both of which are available on our website. In just a moment, Linda will share a few opening comments and then we'll take your questions. During this call, we may make forward-looking statements including about our fiscal 2024 outlook. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but may differ from actual results or outcomes. In addition, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the forward-looking statements section which identifies various factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, which has been filed with the SEC.

In addition, please refer to the non-GAAP financial information section of our earnings release and the supplemental financial schedules in the Investor Relations section of our website for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly-comparable GAAP measures. Now, I'll turn it over to Linda.

Linda Rendle: Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We delivered financial results above our expectations in the second quarter, thanks to very strong progress on our recovery from the August cyberattack, continued advancement of our strategies to drive top-line growth and rebuild margin, as well as the swift and effective management of currency headwinds in Argentina. We are rebuilding retailer inventories ahead of schedule, enabling us to return to merchandising and restore distribution. As a result, we made great strides rebuilding market shares. Importantly, throughout our out-of-stock period and recovery, we've maintained our strong brand superiority results as measured by our consumer value metric. This speaks to the power of our advantaged portfolio, the superior value of our brands and their role in consumers' daily lives.

While there is still more work to do, we're on the right path to return our business to the trajectory it was on before the cyberattack. Looking ahead, we expect the operating environment to remain challenging, as consumers remain under pressure and their value-seeking behaviors continue. Nevertheless, we remain committed to growing the top line and rebuilding margins and expect volume to play a stronger role in our top line performance as we lap pricing. We're well-positioned to make further progress in rebuilding distribution and market shares, as well as drive volume and household penetration growth over time through strong demand creation plans. Given the progress we've made in the second quarter, we are also updating our full year 2024 outlook.

We have a strong diverse portfolio of trusted brands, we play in essential categories and we're making the right investments guided by our IGNITE strategy to create long-term value for stakeholders. I'm confident that we're taking the appropriate actions to build a stronger, more resilient Company that is positioned to win in the marketplace, and deliver consistent, profitable growth over time. With that, Kevin and I will take your questions.

