Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 Per Share

·2 min read
In this article:
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 10, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 27, 2021.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its stockholders through regular dividends. The company has increased its dividend for nearly 20 consecutive years and has paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company)
(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-1-16-per-share-301382126.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company

