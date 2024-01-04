Clorox’s Future Depends on Winning Your Cat’s Litterbox

(Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co.’s gleaming new cat litter factory in West Virginia is a bet on the pandemic-fueled pet economy, but the cleaning-products maker may be late to the party.

The company spent $100 million to build the 97,000-square-foot (9,000-square-meter) facility, which opened in late 2022 and boosted its production capacity following several years of rising pet adoptions. Along with ramping up production of cat litter, Clorox is exploring new stress-reducing pheromone sprays and collars. It’s part of a plan to help offset lower sales of bleach, wipes and the company’s other cleaning products.

Consumers spent lavishly on their animal companions during the pandemic, sparking a projection that the global pet-care market will reach nearly half a trillion dollars by 2030, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. But the pet market now appears to be headed for a downturn, with demand cooling off for everything from toys to veterinarians to pet insurance.

“Everything in the pet category has been doing better than the retail business, but I think now that’s coming under pressure,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi. “We’re seeing pets go back to shelters.”

During the pandemic, surging adoptions and pantry loading caused Clorox and competitors to struggle to capitalize and keep up with runaway demand. Raw materials were in short supply, and there wasn’t enough production capacity. On top of that, there were supply-chain tangles and higher inflation.

More recently, a crippling cybersecurity attack hindered the company’s ability to meet demand. Investors have remained wary, with Clorox shares down about 30% over the last three years.

But even if the broader surge in pet care is losing steam, there are reasons for optimism. Cat litter sales keep rising and will reach about $3.8 billion in the US in 2023, up from around $3 billion in 2020, according to Euromonitor. About two-thirds of US households own a pet, and half that group has a cat, according to the American Pet Products Association.

That led Clorox to invest heavily to expand output and develop new products, such as litter that can help detect health problems such as urinary tract infections by changing color when used. Cat litter made up about 10% of the company’s net sales in its latest fiscal year, totaling $740 million. That’s up from 8% in 2021, and is Clorox’s fourth-biggest product group. The biggest is cleaning, which includes disinfecting wipes and Pine-Sol, which has declined since the pandemic.

Ana María Vázquez-Galliano, the general manager of Clorox’s litter business, said that the company is still seeing strength in the category, and its new plant will help it better meet demand and enable growth. Clorox is confident in the category and “expects consumers will continue to invest in the care and wellbeing of their pets,” she said.

Other companies also see an opportunity. The US pet population surged 6% in 2020 and 4% in 2021, compared with about 1% growth historically, according to IDEXX Laboratories Inc., which makes products for veterinarians. In 2022, the pet population rose about 2%.

In an unassuming red-brick building in the Chicago suburbs, Oil-Dri Corp. is studying new ways to make having a cat less messy. The company, which sells its own Jonny Cat litter and also makes some of Clorox’s non-clumping litters under contract, last year began selling a new Cat’s Pride antibacterial litter. A 12-pound container costs about 20% more than Oil-Dri’s next-most expensive litter, but the company says cat owners have snapped it up. Oil-Dri says sales climbed for its litters in its latest fiscal year.

“It’s harder to predict demand, but it’s normalizing,” said Christopher Lamson, Oil-Dri’s group vice president of retail and wholesale, in an interview in Chicago. He sees the US pet population returning to more historical growth of 1% to 3% a year.

Rivals are chasing similar niches. Arm & Hammer’s “HardBall” litter binds waste in tight clumps for better scooping. The brand, owned by Church & Dwight Co., also has a new “Slide” litter designed to make cleaning hard-to-reach spots easier.

Other competitors include Lignetics, which makes a clumping litter made from pine-wood waste salvaged from sawmills, and PrettyLitter, which has monthly subscriptions.

Clorox Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle is leading a restructuring effort that is expected to lower expenses by as much as $100 million a year. The new strategy has been hindered by the cyberattack, which prevented products including cat litter from being shipped out, and analysts expect revenue in the current fiscal year to fall by about 5%, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Organic sales, a key gauge that strips out items such as currency volatility, tumbled 18% in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Cat litter can help Clorox bounce back if it attracts pet parents to premium products like Outstretch, which the company says is longer lasting and more absorbent. Rendle said advertising for the product missed the mark last year, and Clorox has since revised the ads and the product’s packaging, which now tout less-frequent litter box changes.

However, these efforts are running up against a weakening trend for pet products and a return to pre-pandemic norms. RBC’s Modi said he’s concerned Clorox may have an “ill-timed production facility getting up and running” just as larger forces change how consumers spend.

Americans are “finding it very expensive to manage and maintain their pets,” he said.

Lucy Hogan, a 61-year-old nurse from the Chicago suburbs, said she’s on the hunt for deals these days for cat litter and cat food because of high prices. She usually buys Tidy Cats, produced by Nestle SA’s Purina, for the 2-year-old cat named Mabel that she recently rescued from an animal shelter.

While shopping at a Target in Chicago, Hogan said she isn’t looking to pay a premium for illness-detecting litters. “I figure if you rescue a cat, you’re giving it a pretty good life.”

