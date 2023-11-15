Advertisement
Clorox's cyber chief leaves as recovery from cyberattack continues - Bloomberg News

Reuters
1 min read
(Reuters) - Clorox's chief information security officer, Amy Bogac, has left the company as it works to recover from a cyberattack, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The incident in August threw the cleaning supplies maker's order fulfillment facilities out of gear for more than a month, and forced it to trim its annual revenue forecast.

A spokesperson for Clorox told Reuters that the company would not comment on "personnel matters".

The memo does not address the reasons for Bogac's departure, the Bloomberg report said, adding that Chau Banks, Clorox's chief information and data officer, would fill the role on an interim basis.

The Pine-Sol maker's net revenue fell 20% in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, when its products were off the shelves for a short period following the cyberattack.

Clorox was among several companies including MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment to be hit by cyber attacks this year.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

