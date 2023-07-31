Clorox's (NYSE:CLX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has announced that the dividend on 25th of August will be increased to $1.20, which will be 1.7% higher than last year's payment of $1.18 which covered the same period. This will take the annual payment to 3.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Clorox's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Clorox's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 72%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Clorox Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $2.56, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.3% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Clorox's EPS has declined at around 37% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Clorox will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Clorox that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Clorox not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

