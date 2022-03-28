U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,721.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,692.00
    -63.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.70
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.18
    -4.72 (-4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.40
    -25.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.39 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    +0.28 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3148
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.4550
    +2.3950 (+1.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,932.64
    +2,265.49 (+5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.53
    +67.00 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.73
    +20.38 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing Taps OpenText for Customer-Oriented Digital Transformation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OTEX

OpenText Content Services and Digital Experience cloud solutions support bank with advanced information management and regulatory compliance innovation

WATERLOO, ON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced it is providing Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing, a leading UK asset funder, with strategic content and customer communications management to support their Transformation initiative. The solutions will be delivered and managed in the OpenText Cloud, enabling Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing to implement strategic, group-wide document management, and provide its customers with secure, modern interactions.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)
OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing is a division of Close Brothers, which was established in 1878 and provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services, and securities trading. The banking group is a FTSE250 company, employing over 3,700 people, principally in the UK.

"Within Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing, we focus on developing our digital strategy and adopting cloud technology to meet customers' evolving expectations," said Peter Millard, Commercial Director. "The cloud-based OpenText content management platform will span our enterprise and deliver critical capabilities that will help improve experiences for our customers securely and efficiently."

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing will implement OpenText Extended ECM, which enables organizations to share, collaborate, and analyze information for more informed decision-making while mitigating risk through improved governance, compliance, and security. Close Brothers will also leverage OpenText Extended ECM to integrate content services with vital business applications like Salesforce, which bridges silos, expedites information flows, and expands governance for enhanced business processes.

To modernize customer experiences, the financial institution will also use OpenText's Digital Experience (DX) offering, OpenText Exstream, which leverages data and existing content within the organization to deliver omnichannel communications that empowers customer decision-making.

"By removing information silos, Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing has the comprehensive view needed to better serve its customers and improve operations," said Ted Harrison, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Sales, OpenText.

These offerings will be delivered as a managed service in the OpenText cloud and will include integrations into Salesforce and other key business applications.

Learn more about OpenText Cloud solutions here.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/close-brothers-asset-finance-and-leasing-taps-opentext-for-customer-oriented-digital-transformation-301511084.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Bonds Flash Growth Warning as Global Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds tumbled, while European stocks gained and U.S. equity futures fell on Monday as economic risks from inflation and tightening monetary policy hit sentiment. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in Ukrain

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.

  • Yen at 6-yr low on decisive BOJ move to tamp down bond yields

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Japanese yen crashed to a six-year low versus the dollar on Monday, and headed for its biggest monthly loss since 2016 after the Bank of Japan moved to contain rising bond yields, even as U.S. Treasury yields soared to new multi-year highs. The Bank of Japan has pledged to keep policy loose, in contrast with most other major central banks which are in rate hike mode, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve which is widely expected to deliver a half-point interest rate rise in May. Treasury yields rose further on Monday, with 10-year yields above 2.5% at a three-year high, boosting the dollar's index to a two-week high.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Golar LNG Limited ( NASDAQ:GLNG ) by projecting...

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Shanghai lockdown hurts oil, bonds and yen take a beating

    Oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai fueled worries about weak demand, while the yen's stomach-churning descent continued as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. World stocks were largely flat, holding their ground in the face of another brutal selloff in major bond markets. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed decisively above the 2.5%-marker for the first time since 2019, two-year bond yields in the Netherlands and Belgium turned positive for the first time since 2014 and even Japanese yields defied central bank intervention to hit fresh six-year highs.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • Tesla Stock Has Been on a Tear. Deliveries Can Keep It Going.

    The stock gained 32% over the eight days ended Thursday, putting it over $1,000 and its market cap above $1 trillion for the first time since January 2022.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...