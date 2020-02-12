From Close To Home To The Czech Republic, Virtuoso® Eyes Top Spring Break Destinations For U.S. Travelers

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by a robust U.S. dollar and strong stock market, Americans are heading to Europe for spring break, according to new data from global luxury travel network Virtuoso®. Upscale travelers are voyaging to longtime favorites as well as lesser-visited areas of the continent in increasing numbers. Renowned as a prominent trend forecaster, Virtuoso has analyzed information from its warehouse of $55 billion in transactions to reveal the top destinations for March and April.

The Virtuoso Top 10:

The most popular destinations for spring travel based on future bookings.

1. United States 6. United Kingdom 2. Italy 7. Spain 3. Israel 8. Mexico 4. France 9. Australia 5. Japan 10. Netherlands

The Top 10 analysis: The U.S. has an abundance of warm, family-oriented destinations such as Los Angeles and Hawaii and many Americans are spending spring break in their own country. Others are opting for a jaunt across the pond ahead of the summer crowds, as five European countries appear on the list. Italy, France, the U.K. and Spain are truly destinations for all seasons, maintaining their Top 10 status continuously for the past year. Israel's religious and historic appeal intensifies at this time of year with Easter and Passover observances. Spring is peak cherry blossom season in Japan, encouraging travelers to head there now before Olympic fever takes over the nation. Sales to Australia remain resilient, as the bushfires plaguing the country have limited impact on its most visited attractions.

The Virtuoso U.S. Top 10:

For Americans looking to explore a little closer to home, these are the top getaways within the country.

1. Phoenix 6. Miami 2. Los Angeles 7. San Francisco 3. New York 8. Denver 4. Kahului (Maui) 9. Las Vegas 5. Honolulu 10. Orlando

The Virtuoso Hot 10:

The countries that have seen the largest percentage of growth in year-over-year bookings.

1. Czech Republic (303.5%) 6. Denmark (116.2%) 2. Norway (218.7%) 7. Maldives (92.2%) 3. Croatia (161.8%) 8. Hungary (89.4%) 4. Austria (160.7%) 9. Egypt (75.1%) 5. Belgium (129.1%) 10. Kenya (69.5%)

The Hot 10 analysis: With seven of the 10 spots on the list, Europe is trending strongly for spring. The Czech Republic and Hungary are a perfect country couple to make the most of an Eastern Europe stay. River cruising's surge of popularity, especially along the scenic Danube, is also motivating travelers to visit Austria and Hungary. Expedition cruisers craving a more rugged experience are finding it in the fjords of Norway. Croatia – the top destination on the rise in the 2020 Virtuoso Luxe Report – continues its upward trajectory, appealing to everyone from Game of Thrones fans to travelers searching for an alternative to well-touristed Italy. As more travelers seize the day and embark on once-in-a-lifetime Wanderlist trips, the diversity of the African continent, from the ancient history of Egypt to the captivating wildlife of Kenya, inspires "carpe diem" journeys.

Data is acquired from Virtuoso's U.S. travel agency members and reveals future travel for March and April 2020.

