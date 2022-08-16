U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

Take a close look at technology highlights of the 2022 Huawei Developer Competition

·4 min read

Get ready for the competition by understanding key technology takeaways of the event

Welcome to the competition where developers and developer teams demonstrate their technical capabilities

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Huawei Developer Competition·Spark Infinity is now open for registration in six regions worldwide, drawing the attention of developers everywhere, and, most notably, throughout Asia. To date, 152 individuals and 97 teams in a number of countries and regions across the Asia Pacific region, including Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand, have registered for the competition. Of those registered, 67 are from institutions or individuals, while 30 are from corporates and organizations. The participants include renowned universities, among them Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, Multimedia University, Chulalongkorn University, Swinburne University of Technology, Singapore University of Social Sciences, North South University, Bangkok University, Ateneo De Davao University, as well as companies and organizations, including OceanX Technology Limited, Simba, Praya Pharma, DMS Software Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, Worldlens Safety Limited, Qlue Enterprise Pte Ltd, Oneworld Information Technology Co., Ltd, GoWoo, FixApa Sdn Bhd and Omnicom Media Group.

Take the challenge for Huawei Developer Competition 2022
Take the challenge for Huawei Developer Competition 2022

As the top ICT event in Huawei's ICT group, the Huawei Developer Competition aims to provide full access to technical achievements in various industrial fields to developers, encouraging them to give full play to their imagination and innovative spirit to develop ICT technologies that address problems in the real world and create unlimited value. Huawei's mentor group will also host a series of lectures and roadshows featuring discussions on cloud native, AI, IoT, PaaS, media, databases and other topics during which they will share their technical know-how and practical experience, as part of the provision of technical support to the participating teams and individuals.

What are the highlights of the technical achievements that will be unveiled during the competition? What can the technologies offer to developers and how can developers use them to create amazing products?

Huawei's one-stop cloud-native DevSecOps platform facilitates online cloud programming anytime, anywhere

Cloud-based development, deployment and production are components of the ideal workflow that developers dream of in the cloud-native era. Based on Huawei's 30 years of experience in developing software, Huawei Cloud's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provides companies and developers with a one-stop DevOps solution that combines PaaS with DevCloud by integrating a software framework, middleware, application management, development tools, process management and a development environment. The solution consists of DevCloud, CloudIDE, low-code application development platform AppCube, Serverless application development, FunctionGraph, a microservice engine, blockchain services, API Explorer and other services.

Huawei Cloud's software development and production line DevCloud is a one-stop, full-process, secure, trusted and out-of-the-box cloud-native DevSecOps platform that is provisioned with best practices. Last year, the platform launched the CloudIDE service with built-in intelligent code completion that enables developers to experience online programming anytime, anywhere. By integrating all open APIs, API Explorer, Huawei Cloud's unified API platform for developers, supports full fast retrieval, visual debugging, help documentation, code samples and Mocks, helping developers quickly find APIs and learn how to use them while developing codes by using APIs and SDKs during competitions.

Besides the technical capabilities, Huawei Cloud will also offer GaussDB (for openGauss) that is a distributed cloud database built based on the openGauss community. With the advantages of safety and reliability, ultra-high performance and strong scalability, the database mainly serves financial institutions, companies and government agencies in the form of public cloud and Huawei Cloud Stack. The competition encourages participants to build GaussDB-based tools or industry application solutions, including migration, backup, disaster recovery, management as well as intelligent operation and maintenance/monitoring/diagnosis by leveraging resources and open capabilities provided by GaussDB (for openGauss), DRS, UGO, DAS and other infrastructure services from Huawei Cloud, which will, in turn, expand the GaussDB application ecosystem.

The prize pool for applicants from the Asia-Pacific region seeking the award is 2 million yuan (approx. US$300,000), quite a substantial sum for a competition of this magnitude. Entries will be reviewed by the jury from the perspectives of technical architecture, functional completeness, innovation, and business prospects with the intent of selecting the top three winners. At the same time, the event will include the Honorable Student Award that is designed to honor outstanding student participants from universities. The deadline for registration and submission of entries is August 19, 2022.

Each participating team will be provided with an unlimited number of Huawei Cloud resource vouchers, which provides access to learning resources, including premium courses and sandbox experiments, as well as Huawei Cloud developer certifications. The competition will also train and empower developers through Huawei Cloud Developer Institute. Outstanding participants will receive support from Huawei Cloud's cloud store KooGallery, the Blossom Program and the Spark Incubator Program in order to commercialize their submissions. Furthermore, a talent recruitment session will be held during the competition, providing such resources as Huawei's talent database and tickets to its job fair.

The competition welcomes developers from around the world. For more information, please visit the event's official website Huawei Developer Competition 2022 | Spark Infinity (huaweicloud.com).

 

SOURCE Huawei

