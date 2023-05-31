Close the Loop (ASX:CLG) shareholders have endured a 21% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Close the Loop Ltd (ASX:CLG) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 21%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 2.9%. Because Close the Loop hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. But it's up 7.0% in the last week.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Close the Loop share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Close the Loop's revenue is actually up 217% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Close the Loop has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.9% in the last year, Close the Loop shareholders might be miffed that they lost 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 5.6%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

