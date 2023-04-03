Close the Loop Ltd's (ASX:CLG) largest shareholders are individual investors with 34% ownership, insiders own 32%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Close the Loop indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 5 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insider ownership in Close the Loop is 32%

If you want to know who really controls Close the Loop Ltd (ASX:CLG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 34% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Close the Loop, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Close the Loop?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Close the Loop does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Close the Loop's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Close the Loop. The company's CEO Joseph Foster is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Omniverse Holdings Pty Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and Greencape Capital Pty Ltd holds about 8.0% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 50% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Close the Loop

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Close the Loop Ltd. It has a market capitalization of just AU$150m, and insiders have AU$49m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Close the Loop. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 17%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Close the Loop better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Close the Loop has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

