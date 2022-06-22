U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

Close of Offer to new applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc
·1 min read

  

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Close of Offer to new applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that further to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £35 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years (the “Offer”) as set out in a Prospectus dated 30 September 2021, as supplemented by supplementary prospectuses dated 1 April 2022 and 27 May 2022, the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


