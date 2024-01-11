Closed for business? Interlochen State Park re-do to impact summer season

Jan. 11—INTERLOCHEN — Campers hoping to enjoy the northwoods while listening to birdsong mixed with notes of live music may have to wait a year.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced most of Interlochen State Park will be closed for construction this summer, part of a $250 million park renovation plan.

The park is across the street from Interlochen Arts Academy, which runs a summer music camp, and park campgrounds are situated between Green and Duck lakes and with camping on both shores.

The DNR previously said about $3.57 million has been allocated for the park re-do.

Interlochen's day-use picnic area and boat launch will be closed intermittently this spring and summer while workers upgrade the water and sewer and public restroom.

The North Loop of the modern campground will be closed this year; the South Loop will be closed through Labor Day.

The rustic campground is open, though the sanitation station, an amenity used by owners of campers and recreational vehicles, is closed.

Some areas of the park may reopen sooner if projects are finished ahead of schedule, the DNR said.

Funding for the project comes from the state's Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan bill passed by the legislature in March 2022, allocating a portion of federal American Rescue Plan money to state parks.

Ron Olson, the Department of Natural Resources' chief of parks and recreation, previously estimated the state park maintenance backlog neared $300 million.

Interlochen won't be the only state park closed this summer — the campground at Port Crescent State Park in the Thumb will also be closed as the park undergoes repairs.

The state plans to replace water and sewer systems, repaving roads, replacing toilet and shower buildings and updating electrical systems, among many other things, at 43 state parks over the next three years.

Last year, 13 projects were completed.

Campers bemoaned the closure on social media, DNR staff said they don't relish closing the popular facilities though are looking forward to completed improvements.

Story continues

"To be frank, it brings us no joy to close our facilities," Kasey Cline, Cadillac district supervisor for the Parks and Recreation division of the DNR, told Bridge Michigan. "We really are trying to navigate a successful construction season with visitor access but health and human safety has got to be our No. 1 priority."

State Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, expressed concern over how the closure will impact businesses in the area that depend on tourism.

"Considering the park has 490 campsites, closing things all summer leads to a huge hit to the local economy," Roth said, in a statement. "To ask our local small business community to go two summers without income from campers is quite a stretch."

The Interlochen State Park was established as Michigan's first state park by the Michigan Legislature in 1917.