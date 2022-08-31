U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.43
    -2.73 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,722.28
    -68.59 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,903.40
    +20.26 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.47
    -0.12 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.60
    -1.04 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.03
    -0.26 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1190
    +0.0090 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1630
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6540
    -0.0950 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,272.32
    +261.49 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.52
    -4.18 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.96
    -63.67 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

ClosedLoop Selected to Participate in AWS Healthcare Accelerator for Health Equity

ClosedLoop
·3 min read

ClosedLoop will use AWS Cloud solutions to identify impactful health-related social needs on an individual level

ClosedLoop — Healthcare's Data Science Platform

ClosedLoop — Healthcare's Data Science Platform
ClosedLoop — Healthcare's Data Science Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClosedLoop today announced it has been selected to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator for Health Equity, a technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to increase access to health services, reduce disparities by addressing social determinants of health (SDoH), and/or use data to promote equitable and inclusive systems of care. This opportunity will support ClosedLoop's efforts to improve health outcomes and health equity by incorporating SDoH into accurate, explainable, and actionable predictions of individual-level health risks.

The four-week AWS Healthcare Accelerator curriculum provides hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship, coaching, and business support. As one of 10 companies chosen for this opportunity, ClosedLoop will receive up to $25,000 in AWS Promotional credits, AWS training and support, mentorship, and additional business development resources including opportunities to speak with healthcare-savvy venture investors.

ClosedLoop was recently recognized by KLAS Research as the 2022 Best in KLAS Leader for Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions. In 2021, the company was named the "1st Place Winner" among 300 entrants in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Health Outcomes Challenge and awarded a $1.6 million prize by CMS. ClosedLoop won the CMS Challenge in part due to its effectiveness at addressing hidden algorithmic biases that, when left unchecked, can make health disparities worse.

Improving health equity is a core strategic objective of transformative value-based care programs. Being part of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator will enable ClosedLoop to share its healthcare-focused AI/ML platform and content to healthcare organizations throughout the AWS and KidsX networks that are interested in using SDoH data to identify and reduce health disparities.

"Health disparities cost the United States $320 billion each year, so reducing them is both a moral and financial imperative," said Andrew Eye, CEO and co-founder at ClosedLoop. "By leveraging the scalability and reliability of AWS service offerings, the ClosedLoop platform will help healthcare organizations leverage vast amounts of data from diverse sources to identify individuals with the most impactful health-related social needs."

"AWS looks forward to collaborating with this impressive group of startups who are helping reduce health disparities with thoughtful and inspiring solutions," said Jeff Kratz, general manager of Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. "We believe that by working together, we can help them harness the power of the cloud to make access to healthcare more equitable."

For more information on the AWS Healthcare Accelerator, visit https://www.kidsx.health/aws-accelerator/.

About ClosedLoop

ClosedLoop is healthcare's data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built and dedicated to healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop's Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named Best in KLAS for Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions in 2022, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information on ClosedLoop, visit www.closedloop.ai.

Contact
Scott Davis
press@closedloop.ai
608-235-3244

Related Images






Image 1: ClosedLoop — Healthcare's Data Science Platform



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • Alibaba, Netease Picked in First Batch for US Audit Reviews

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators have picked companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Netease Inc. in the first batch of inspections after reaching a deal with China to end a decades-long impasse over access to audit papers of Chinese firms listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Le

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at its second highest on record, rises over 9%

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 9.3% on Wednesday, marking the biggest jump since January and the second highest level on record, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Chinese mining rig maker Canaan says global expansion on track despite ‘crypto winter’ Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 30.98 trillion, as of block […]

  • Oil Is Headed for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is headed for a third monthly decline, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy and China’s economic slowdown will impact crude demand. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91West Texas Intermediate dropped

  • Supply Chain Management at Enbridge

    A strong, diverse supplier community is essential to the resiliency and agility of our supply chain and contributes to the vitality of the communities where we live and work. Our contractors and su...

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Congress Wants to Boost Retirement Plan Participation. Here’s How Other Countries Do It.

    The Government Accountability Office surveys foreign countries' approaches to workplace retirement-savings plans as Congress prepares to enact major reforms to the U.S. system.

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.

  • Norway's Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

    Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top gas supplier, and its natural gas production could break records this year

  • Elon Musk letter cites additional reasons to break Twitter deal

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the latest details in the ongoing lawsuit between Elon Musk and Twitter.&nbsp;

  • VF eliminates 600 jobs worldwide

    The company is facing issues with its top brand, Vans, and within its focused growth market of China.

  • Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California

    (Bloomberg) -- More than one in ten new Texas residents who relocated there from within the US over the past three years came from California, and the influx is fueling growth in businesses such as In-N-Out Burger, according to Placer.ai, a location-analytics firm.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesSingapore Unv

  • Goldman Heralds Another Return-to-Office Push. It’s Different This Time.

    Wealthier consumers are still in “pretty good shape,” Elon Musk cites another reason to cancel Twitter deal, Republican politicians ramp up ESG battle, and other news to start your day.

  • Grab, Singtel Join Singapore’s Digital Bank Battle Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. plan to roll out a banking app next week, joining tech giants like Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in taking advantage of the country’s fintech liberalization.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Called GX

  • Toyota to Put Additional Billions of Dollars Into EV Batteries

    Toyota laid out plans for spending $5.6 billion on electric-vehicle battery capacity, as it moves to catch up after expressing doubts about how quickly the world should shift toward EVs.

  • Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies Inc., offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91D

  • US Companies Add Fewest Jobs Since Early 2021, New ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies increased headcount at a relatively sluggish pace in August, according to a revamped private report that suggests hiring is downshifting in an economy buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.