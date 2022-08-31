ClosedLoop Selected to Participate in AWS Healthcare Accelerator for Health Equity

ClosedLoop will use AWS Cloud solutions to identify impactful health-related social needs on an individual level

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClosedLoop today announced it has been selected to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator for Health Equity, a technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to increase access to health services, reduce disparities by addressing social determinants of health (SDoH), and/or use data to promote equitable and inclusive systems of care. This opportunity will support ClosedLoop's efforts to improve health outcomes and health equity by incorporating SDoH into accurate, explainable, and actionable predictions of individual-level health risks.

The four-week AWS Healthcare Accelerator curriculum provides hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship, coaching, and business support. As one of 10 companies chosen for this opportunity, ClosedLoop will receive up to $25,000 in AWS Promotional credits, AWS training and support, mentorship, and additional business development resources including opportunities to speak with healthcare-savvy venture investors.

ClosedLoop was recently recognized by KLAS Research as the 2022 Best in KLAS Leader for Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions. In 2021, the company was named the "1st Place Winner" among 300 entrants in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Health Outcomes Challenge and awarded a $1.6 million prize by CMS. ClosedLoop won the CMS Challenge in part due to its effectiveness at addressing hidden algorithmic biases that, when left unchecked, can make health disparities worse.

Improving health equity is a core strategic objective of transformative value-based care programs. Being part of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator will enable ClosedLoop to share its healthcare-focused AI/ML platform and content to healthcare organizations throughout the AWS and KidsX networks that are interested in using SDoH data to identify and reduce health disparities.

"Health disparities cost the United States $320 billion each year, so reducing them is both a moral and financial imperative," said Andrew Eye, CEO and co-founder at ClosedLoop. "By leveraging the scalability and reliability of AWS service offerings, the ClosedLoop platform will help healthcare organizations leverage vast amounts of data from diverse sources to identify individuals with the most impactful health-related social needs."

"AWS looks forward to collaborating with this impressive group of startups who are helping reduce health disparities with thoughtful and inspiring solutions," said Jeff Kratz, general manager of Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. "We believe that by working together, we can help them harness the power of the cloud to make access to healthcare more equitable."

For more information on the AWS Healthcare Accelerator, visit https://www.kidsx.health/aws-accelerator/.

About ClosedLoop

ClosedLoop is healthcare's data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built and dedicated to healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop's Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named Best in KLAS for Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions in 2022, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information on ClosedLoop, visit www.closedloop.ai.

Contact

Scott Davis

press@closedloop.ai

608-235-3244

