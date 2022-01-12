U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

·1 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that is has received TSX Venture approval and will close its previously announced non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $60,000 through the issuance of 1,000,000 units.

Tajiri Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tajiri Resources Corp.)
Tajiri Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tajiri Resources Corp.)

The units were priced at $0.06 per unit, with each consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into an additional common share at a price of $0.10 for 36 months from closing. No fee's were paid on the offering with proceeds to be used for ongoing exploration and development work at the 100% owned Reo Gold Project, Burkina Faso, West Africa and general corporate purposes.

On Behalf of the Board,
Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,
President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c2519.html

