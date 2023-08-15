Update your closet with these Labor Day fashion sales at lululemon and Kate Spade Surprise

The best Labor Day fashion sales are here early with savings on shoes, shirts and accessories.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We're getting close to Labor Day 2023, which means everyone is looking to score early fall savings. Whether you're heading back to school or want to switch up your look for fall, there are plenty of great fashion sales going on right now that promise chic styles at affordable prices. From the cozy feeling offered by lululemon to the chic accessories at Kate Spade Surprise, we've found the best early Labor Day fashion sales to shop right now.

Top 5 early Labor Day fashion deals

1. lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Get cozy activewear with this lululemon shirt on sale for Labor Day.

From $44 at lululemon (Save $14 to $24)

2. Kate Spade Mel Packable Tote

Kate Spade Mel Packable Tote

Get a stylish Kate Spade tote bag for less than $100 thanks to Labor Day discounts.

$89.70 at Kate Spade Surprise (Save $209.30)

3. REI Co-op Flash Men's Hiking Boots

REI Co-op Flash Men's Hiking Boots

Get these durable REI Co-op hiking boots for half-off with this Labor Day deal.

$74.83 at REI (Save $75.17)

4. Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Big Kid Shoes

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Big Kid Shoes

Save up to 34% on these Nike kids' shoes with this early Labor Day deal.

From $71.97 at Nike (Save $15.03 to $38.03)

5. Open Edit Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

Open Edit Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

Save up to 60% on this Open Edit dress with this Labor Day discount at Nordstrom.

From $19.60 at Nordstrom (Save $24.50 to $29.40)

Whether you're shopping for swimsuits, sandals or dresses, we found all of the most fashionable Labor Day deals that you (and your wallet) will surely appreciate. Shop outdoor gear at REI during their current savings event ahead of the holiday or score savings on children's fashion at Gap Kids.

➤Travel deals: Get up to 5% cash back on last-minute summer vacations with Walmart+ Travel

Story continues

Below, you will find all the best early Labor Day clothing sales going on now.

The best clothing Labor Day sales

Shop these Labor Day 2023 clothing sales for savings on styles for men and women from retailers like J.Crew, REI and Anthropologie.

Labor Day 2023 is the host of sales on plenty of stylish clothes.

Abercrombie & Fitch: For a limited time, A&F shoppers can enjoy 25% off on a variety of styles and free shipping on orders over $99.

Academy Sports & Outdoors: Hit the trails this Labor Day by shopping for outdoor essentials available for up to 50% off.

Aerie: Head to Aerie for up to 30% off all swimsuits, plus extra markdowns on tops, bottoms and swim coverups.

American Eagle: Stock up on men's and women's fall styles with 30% off all jeans and cargo pants at American Eagle.

Ann Taylor: Shop at Ann Taylor and get an extra 50% off all sale styles and free shipping on orders of $150 or more.

Athleta: Shop the sale section for up to 60% off must-have activewear from Athleta.

Banana Republic Factory: Save up to 40% on everything at Banana Republic and enjoy an extra 30% off orders over $100.

Carhartt: While summer may be coming to an end, it's a great time to stock up on winter gear on a budget. Shop Carhartt's refreshed clearance section for up to 50% off on gloves, hats, vests, jackets and more.

Gap: Shop early Labor Day markdowns right now at Gap. Get 50% off select dresses and 40% off your entire purchase for a limited time.

J.Crew: For preppy fashion finds, J.Crew has tons of on-trend options—best of all, you can score them for up to 50% off in time for Labor Day.

Loft: Find the perfect Labor Day weekend outfit right now at Loft. Save up to 60% on select purchases of end-of-season fashion through Tuesday, August 29.

lululemon: The activewear brand's We Made Too Much section has tons of must-have leggings, swimsuits, sports bras and more.

Macy's: For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on men's suits and women's dresses, plus up to 40% on purchases of over $200.

Nordstrom: Shop the Nordstrom Designer sale for up to 70% off styles from major brands.

Nordstrom Rack: Make shopping easier by checking out Nordstrom Rack for savings on clothes, shoes and more. You can also save 25% on clearance items.

REI: Outdoor enthusiasts rejoice as REI is offering up to 50% off clothing and gear from top brands, including Adidas and Patagonia.

Revolve: Dance through the fall in style by picking up a trendy new dress at Revolve. Right now you can shop the brand's sale section to save big on tons of most-wanted pieces.

Saks Fifth Avenue: The luxury clothing brand is hosting a Designer sale with dresses up to 70% off right now.

Skims: The Kardashian-owned loungewear brand has a sale section with plenty of sleek styles at wallet-friendly prices. Plus, get free shipping on all domestic orders of $75 or more.

Tory Burch: Make a splash this Labor Day with chic savings on handbags, shoes and accessories. Shop the sale section now to save hundreds on tons of best-selling pieces.

Urban Outfitters: Get last-minute summer styles on a budget and save 40% on shorts, sandals, dresses, tops and more for women and men at Urban Outfitters.

Victoria's Secret: Whether you're after a sweet, sporty or sexy summer look, Victoria's Secret has your back. Shop the Spring sale to save up to 60% off right now.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The best shoe and accessory Labor Day sales

Stock up on stylish sandals and trendy handbags with these early Labor Day 2023 sales at Coach, Kate Spade Surprise and more.

Labor Day is the time to find great savings on shoes and accessories.

Adidas: Get Labor Day savings before heading back to school with up to 40% off full price and sale styles at Adidas.

Betsey Johnson: Make a style statement this Labor Day with eye-catching handbags and accessories from Betsey Johnson. Shop the brand's sale section and get free shipping on orders over $50.

Bombas: Want to step around your house in comfort? Get a pair of socks you'll love and use the coupon code COMFORT20 at checkout to score 20% off your first order.

Coach: Shop Coach's sale section to save up to 50% on select handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories and clothing.

Coach Outlet: Step into Labor Day in style and get an extra 20% off two or more pairs of already-discounted shoes.

Glasses USA: In the market for some new glasses? GlassesUSA has you covered. Shop today to get up to 60% off frames and lenses.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 70% on stylish totes, handbags and crossbodies and get free ground shipping on every order. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $50.

Michael Kors: Shop for affordable handbags at Michael Kors' End of Season sale offering up to 70% off stylish handbags, shoes and more.

Reebok: Head back to school in cozy laces by shopping Reebok's sale section for up to 50% off sneakers for men, women and kids. Just use the code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout for 40% off full-price items and 50% off sale items.

➤All-Clad warehouse sale: Save up to 77% on quality All-Clad cookware at this tasty August warehouse sale

The best kids' clothing Labor Day sales

Save big on children's clothing from retailers like Gap Kids, Hanna Andersson and Old Navy with these early Labor Day 2023 sales.

Help your little ones look stylish with these Labor Day deals.

Abercrombie Kids: Bundle your purchases with this buy two, get one free deal on select clothes. Plus, get $20 off orders over $125 for a limited time.

Children's Place: Shop the Children's Place sale and get up to 75% off sitewide, including fall styles for boys and girls.

Crocs: Complete your kiddos' relaxed look with a cute pair of Crocs, currently retailing for 25% off at the brand's Never on Sale sale.

Gap Kids: Shop at Gap Kids to save 40% on your entire purchase.

Hanna Andersson: Pickup a pair of Hanna Andersson's cult-favorite kids' pajamas for less by shopping 30% off deals ahead of Labor Day.

JCPenney: Grab some clothes for your kids by shopping the End of Summer sale through Thursday, August 17 with threads available at up to 40% off, plus an extra 25% off right now.

Kohl's: Scoop huge savings of up to 85% on clearance kids' clothing at Kohl's.

Nike: Get an extra 20% off kids' sneakers, slides and select clothing at Nike for a limited time in the athletic brand's sale section.

Old Navy: Shop at Old Navy to get kids jeans on sale for as low as $14.

When is Labor Day 2023?

Labor Day is set for Monday, September 4. The federal holiday is observed annually on the first Monday of September. Labor Day has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. With roots dating back to the late nineteenth century, the holiday is often celebrated with parades and parties. The annual holiday always falls in early September, and as such has also become known as the unofficial end of summer.

When do Labor Day deals start?

The first Labor Day deals typically start in early August. Right now, we are already seeing early Labor Day deals on mattresses, tech and more. We expect to see even more Labor Day deals and sales drop throughout August. With the federal holiday set for Monday, September 4, most Labor Day deals will be live by Friday, September 1.

What is open on Labor Day?

Wondering if Costco and Target are open this Labor Day? We have all the details on what stores are open and closed on Monday, September 4. Since Labor Day is a federal holiday, most banks, schools and offices will be closed for the three-day weekend. Typically grocery stores and pharmacies keep their doors open on Labor Day, although some may have special holiday hours. If you're looking to shop for home essentials, tech and more, Costco stores will be closed, but Target, Walmart and Lowe's will remain open on Labor Day 2023.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2023 sales: Shop fashion deals at lululemon and REI