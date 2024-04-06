Closing of 99 Cents Only Stores caught employees and customers in Bakersfield by surprise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More stores are closing their doors to business in Kern County. Now, it’s the store known for staying open nine days a week selling everything from produce to plungers dirt cheap: the 99 Cents Only store.

“I’m still trying to process this whole thing, you know?” 99 Cents Only Store employee, Monica Martinez said. “I’m definitely gonna miss the people, miss the coworkers; the prices. Where are we gonna go now? Where are we gonna go?”

Martinez has been working for the store on Centennial Plaza Way for almost a year. She didn’t find out all 371 locations were closing until she clocked in Friday.

“It’s been on social media apparently,” she said. “They found out before us. So yeah, I just came into work and they told us. I haven’t even went through my emails yet to see what was going on.”

The closure will impact 17,000 employees, according to research from Zippia. 57% are women. 43% are Latino, 40% are white, and 6% are Asian. Workers make about $29,325 a year, and employees stay for about 2.5 years on average.

The company said Thursday the chain is closing because of financial pressures from the pandemic, inflation, and shoplifting. The chain plans to liquidate all merchandise starting Friday, April 5.

“We close June 1 apparently,” Martinez said. “We’re going to have some sales coming up soon.”

99 Cents Only Stores were founded in 1982. Latonia Crawford said she’s been shopping at the Ming Avenue location since day one. “I feel bad about it, and I feel bad for elderly people because they’re shopping here,” said Crawford. “And now, they won’t really have a place to come. They have to go start their program all over again.”

99 Cents Only Stores are located in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. Now, customers like Katherine Gardner are scrambling to find another deal.

“Dollar Tree, but they don’t have the range of decorations this one has that’s more like $5 dollars,” Gardner said. “So, I’m not really sure. Maybe, 5 Below?”

According to a statement from the 99 Cents Only Stores’ CEO, liquidation sales began at all stores Friday afternoon. Bakersfield location employees say the discount will be 10% to 30% off starting with seasonal merchandise.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.