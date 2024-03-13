'Closing a chapter': Monroe UPS' last two original drivers to retire

MONROE — In 1987, UPS opened its Monroe Distribution and Customer Center on Telegraph Road. Two of the original route drivers—Randy Bryant and Wally Zub—are still there and have a combined 78 years of service with the company. Both are retiring this year.

“We’re the last two,” Zub said. “We are closing a chapter in the Monroe center.”

After decades on such physical jobs, both say it’s time to go.

“People say you know when you know,” Zub, 61, of Monroe said. “We really do know,” Bryant, 62, of Erie added.

Zub is retiring March 27. Byrant is retiring around May 30.

Wally Zub (left) and Randy Bryant both came to UPS' Monroe Distribution and Customer Center on Telegraph Road when it opened in 1987. Both are retiring this year.

“I want to do my route one more day,” Zub said. “I’ll pull that truck out for one last time.”

Zub plans to stay in this area and visit Florida often. But, Bryant and his wife, Tresha, are moving to Tennessee.

“22 acres in the Smoky Mountains, that place calls me everyday,” said Bryant, a father and grandfather. “I want all these guys (at UPS) to know where I am so they can stop by and see me.”

Zub has worked as a package car driver for his entire UPS career. He’s had routes in Monroe, Dundee, Carleton and Maybee. Now he’s in Ida and Temperance.

Bryant was a package car driver for many years and today works as a shuttle driver and customer counter employee. At 4 a.m. daily, he goes to Detroit Metro Airport to pick up priority packages.

Early years on the job

Bryant joined UPS in April, 1984. Zub began in April, 1986. Both men came to Monroe from the Taylor UPS Center. Zub and his wife, Sherri, a now-retired Monroe Public Schools teacher, lived in Taylor at the time. They have one son.

“Everything came out of Taylor. They wanted to alleviate the congestion (so they expanded to Monroe). It was booming down here. They said, 'Who wants to go to Monroe?'” Zub recalled. “I said, 'Sure, I’ll go.' It was something new and different.”

Bryant started at the Livonia UPS Center. After six months he transferred to Taylor. When the Monroe location was opening, he also opted to move.

Story continues

“It was a brand-new building. It was a chance to get my own route,” he said.

At first, the Taylor UPS drivers carpooled 40 minutes everyday to Monroe. The second parking lot wasn’t paved yet when the Monroe location opened.

“We got stuck in the mud,” Zub said.

“It was good times,” Bryant added.

Both men still recall their early years on the job and facing up to 200 packages that needed to be delivered in just eight hours. But, with more than 100 years in package delivery, the men said UPS offers many techniques and lots of training.

“UPS is a very efficient company,” Zub said. “No one really knows the training that goes into this. They maximize your workday. It’s all figured down to a formula. They have methods that work out."

In those early days, drivers also handled lots of papers and sometimes had to collect cash.

“We were fumbling with maps. The job has definitely changed,” Zub said.

He and Bryant have road stories of storms, memorable customers, heavy boxes and precious packages, like ashes of family members and pets.

“Different things happen out there. We could write a book,” Zub said.

Community connections

Once, Bryant knocked at a door in Detroit Beach, and a woman told him to come in. Company policy prohibits drivers from entering homes, but he could tell something was wrong. This was before cell phones, so Bryant asked a neighbor, another one of his customers, to call an ambulance.

“Three days later I delivered to the fire department in Monroe. They said, ‘Thanks, Randy. You came close to saving her life,’” Bryant said.

Another time Bryant stayed with a woman suffering from dementia who had gotten lost trying to visit her son.

“She worried me as trusting as she was. I didn’t want to leave her. She recognized a UPS guy. She felt comfortable,” Bryant said.

That connection to the community is one of the things Zub and Bryant will miss most.

“You make connections. You make the same stops every day or two. The dogs know you,” Zub said. “It’s the people for sure, that’s the most gratifying part of the job.”

“You are part of the community,” Bryant said. “It’s a good feeling.”

What's it like working for UPS?

Zub, a graduate of Woodhaven High School, had worked for Murray’s/O’Reilly Auto Parts and Wallside Windows before coming to UPS. He said the job is challenging and during one especially bad week, he even quit. Today, he uses that story to encourage the new drivers.

“It’s not for everyone,” Zub said. “You earn your money.”

A couple years ago Zub was off for six months following a cancer diagnosis, but he came back to work for two more peak delivery seasons.

“I was ready to go back," he said. "It’s a good job, but it’s tough work. They take care of you. They have ample opportunities to promote within. We work with the hardest-working bunch of people. I appreciate my co-workers who keep that business going.”

Bryant is a 1980 of Truman High School in Taylor. Before coming to UPS he was a street sweeper and a semi-truck driver. But he wanted a career and came to UPS.

Like Zub, he said the work is difficult, but rewarding.

“It’s not an easy job, but it’s been a good, rewarding career for me. It’s very, very satisfying to say I delivered everyone’s packages today,” Bryant said. “It’s going to be hard to let it go.”

