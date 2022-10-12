U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,609.25
    +10.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,310.00
    +44.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,887.75
    +42.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.90
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.77
    -0.58 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.40
    -7.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.35 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9560
    +0.0170 (+0.43%)
     

  • Vix

    33.73
    +1.28 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1046
    +0.0071 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7300
    +0.9310 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,083.48
    -77.45 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.14
    +1.83 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,839.80
    -45.43 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Closing the Gap Between Compliance and Corporate Culture Just Got Easier with Latest Release of LRN Catalyst

·5 min read

The premier SaaS platform for compliance program management also sets new industry bar with Catalyst Reveal for access to analytics and benchmarking

NEW YORK,, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions for global business, today announces the latest release of LRN Catalyst, its integrated SaaS platform for organizations to deliver customizable training courses, track disclosures, and analyze compliance program performance. LRN Catalyst is the compliance management platform that helps legal, HR, and compliance leaders create ethical cultures, comply with regulations, and inspire principled performance.

Of significant value to compliance program managers is Catalyst Reveal. This new solution, available as an upgrade to LRN Catalyst, eliminates the need for tracking data on spreadsheets or downloading and manually manipulating data from basic learning management systems. The insights accessible in Catalyst Reveal go beyond simple course completion metrics inside an organization by providing access to aggregated data that is not available anywhere else. Catalyst Reveal makes use of artificial intelligence to analyze more than 16 million anonymized data points across 2 million learners in areas like course ratings, culture feedback, learning effectiveness, and learning relevance to help organizations benchmark key learner sentiment metrics against industry norms. Visual dashboards provide a powerful view into results in real time with filters for data analysis over regions, populations, languages, courses, curriculums, and time for greater insights about performance internally and benchmarked against industry peers.

"Our commitment to continuous innovation for our clients has netted our most brilliant release yet," said Parijat Jauhari, LRN chief product and technology officer. "We have united features and functionalities for a more seamless experience that offers greater access, utility, and insight for delivering, measuring, and optimizing an effective ethics and compliance program."

This is vital in an era of increasing government scrutiny of E&C program effectiveness worldwide and in the United States with recent guidance from the Department of Justice. Real-time data that demonstrates program impact with employees and the ability to adapt programs to deal with new risks or red flags are invaluable in meeting regulators expectations. Further, fostering a strong ethical culture helps the company as a whole adapt to evolving operating environments. Recent research confirms adaptability is a trait of the most ethical companies; those that evolve and build strong ethical cultures outperform others by up to 40% across key business metrics including employee loyalty, customer satisfaction, innovation, and growth.

The latest release of LRN Catalyst supports the goals of corporate leadership including chief compliance officers, board directors, and audit managers in reducing risk, while at the same time prioritizing the learner experience and equipping people with the knowledge and tools to do the right thing.

Highlights of the LRN Catalyst release:

Catalyst Reveal

New analytics and benchmarking option to enhance insights and transform reporting.

This new offering provides actionable data insights and reveals industry benchmarks to help program managers understand, improve, support, and defend their E&C program. Benchmarking data sits right inside the platform—an industry first.

Catalyst Design

Intuitive customization and content management for more seamless course deployment.

An expanded set of self-editing capabilities that provide the flexibility to customize library courses to align with the needs of the organization—not just from a brand perspective, but also from a learning content perspective.

Inspire Library

Enhanced learner experience that adapts for both accessibility and training needs.

Re-imagined not just for the engaging "Learn It - Work It - Prove It" instructional design model, but also for adaptive learning to adjust to the learner's role and test-out status.

Catalyst Reach

Breaking down the barriers to learning.

A user console that supports accessibility—now WCAG 2.1 AA compliant—is foundational to the new architecture that enhances performance, simplicity, and usability. To help foster ethical culture and meet employees wherever and whenever, the solution is 99% compatible with Apple and Android mobile platforms.

Catalyst Disclosures

Increase accuracy, efficiency, and transparency of disclosure tracking and reporting.

Foster organizational trust by creating an auditable single source of truth where program managers can easily assign, embed in course, or collect on demand key disclosure data. This saves time—and money.

"I am thrilled by the work our team is doing with our most collaborative clients to build best-in-class solutions for ethics and compliance professionals around the world," said LRN CEO Kevin Michielsen. "LRN Catalyst is the compliance management platform purpose-built for the practice, for our award-winning course content, and with the guidance of our Advisory team to streamline processes, save time, deliver exceptional insights, and create the kind of company culture leaders can be proud of."

About LRN Corporation

LRN's mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. More than 1,000 companies and 30 million learners worldwide utilize LRN services and take LRN e-learning courses to help navigate complex regulatory environments and foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. In partnership with LRN, companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. By acting upon shared values, companies and their people find the means to outbehave and outperform. Learn more at LRN.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

For more insights from LRN on ethics, compliance, corporate culture, and reputation subscribe to our newsletter.

Media contact:
Kayla Thompson
346492@email4pr.com
773.453.2444

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/closing-the-gap-between-compliance-and-corporate-culture-just-got-easier-with-latest-release-of-lrn-catalyst-301647007.html

SOURCE LRN Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory chip maker and pausing business activities there as they assess the impact of Commerce Department semiconductor export restrictions.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Judge grants amicus requests to support Ripple in lawsuit with SEC

    District Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has granted I-Remit and TapJets’ requests to file amicus curiae briefs in support of Ripple Labs, following a rejection of objection by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). See related article: Ripple slams SEC’s opposition to brief motions in […]

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Automation company, one of Austin's largest suburban employers, expands as it plots more growth

    As part of the 32,000-square-foot renovation and expansion, the company connected two buildings to create a 7,000-square-foot gathering area, complete with working spaces, a coffee bar and lounge space. It also renovated a 25,000-square-foot office area, adding meeting rooms, a conference center and recreation areas, including a game lounge, ping pong table and shuffleboard table.

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and Irrat

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • Coal Miner Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival Coronado

    The coal-mining company is in talks to combine with Coronado Global Resources that could result in a new global coal giant worth some $6 billion.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.