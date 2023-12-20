Before closing, Phoenix bridal shop donates wedding gowns, quinceañera dresses

To mark the last few weeks of running the business his parents started, Gregory Torrez, one of the owners of Azteca Bridal in Phoenix, wanted to do something he knew would have made his mother proud.

“My mom cared about the community, that’s why you’re all standing here,” Torrez told a group of administrators, teachers and people from St. Matthew Catholic School and Church. The group was there to pick up about 100 wedding gowns and another 30 quinceañera dresses Azteca was donating to the church.

Azteca Bridal has been in Torrez’s family for generations, but Torrez and his siblings are closing the store after six decades after announcing their plans to retire. The shop had deeply discounted all of its in-store merchandise, but much of what didn’t get sold is now being donated to help give a bride or a quinceañera a dream dress they may not have otherwise been able to afford.

Many of the wedding gowns and quinceañera dresses are going to St. Matthew, where they will be arranged in a convent that is not being used, for brides and quinceañeras to “shop” for free, Christine Tax, principal at St. Matthew, said. The parish is located near 20th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

“Many of our students go on to have quinceañeras, and we have a lot of weddings that take place in our church,” Tax said. “Often, these dresses can be one of the most expensive parts. Our community serves some lower-income families, and something expensive like this is a luxury.”

Tax said having the dresses available will give community members a chance to have a luxury they may have instead gone without. Quinceañeras are a staple coming-of-age rite of passage for girls in the Latino community and often include a lavish, colorful ballgown.

Church leaders meet with every couple planning a wedding and every family planning a quinceañera and ask about their plans and assess their needs, Tax said. If the need arises, they will be invited to choose from the donated dresses.

“This is a tremendous gift and an amazing legacy,” Tax said of the donated dresses. “They are taking the opportunity to bless others when their chapter is closing.”

Gregory Torrez, owner of Aztec Bridal, shows how to wrap dresses on Dec. 19, 2023, in Phoenix.

The donated dresses include a wide array of sizes and styles and represent about $140,000 worth of gowns, including both wedding and quinceañera dresses, Torrez said. The donated dresses filled the back of a rented moving truck, and Tax said they will be arranged in the vacant convent and will begin to be shown to people after the holidays.

Other celebration dresses, including baptism gowns, first communion dresses and flower girl dresses, will be donated to the St. Agnes Parish, Torrez said.

Azteca plans to vacate its store, at 10th and Washington streets near downtown Phoenix, by the end of the year, Torrez said. A statue of Jesus that the family had installed in front of the store will be moved behind the plaza near where many of the family members live.

The family sold the building in October to David McHenry, a longtime real estate investor, and Torrez said there are plans for another business to move into the store.

